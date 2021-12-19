House hunt Alamogordo: See what’s on the market now

(Alamogordo, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alamogordo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

429 Camino Real, Alamogordo, 88310 4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Large home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a separate office and formal dining room near the golf course. Come and view this home that has a large back yard with shade trees, a large patio, a split floor plan, refrigerated air, a breakfast nook, an over-sized two car garage, an indoor laundry room, a beautiful kitchen, skylights, a large lot, a gas fireplace, a large main bedroom with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a large jet tub and a separate walk-in shower and so much more. Call today to see!

1121 N Florida Av, Alamogordo, 88310 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,541 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located in a Residential / Commercial District This Property is Being Offered With TWO Large City Lots. Building Comes With Over 1500 Square Feet. This Prime Location Offers HIGH VISIBILTY , Plenty of Parking and Room For Expansion . Bring Your Vision and Begin Your Next Project Here. Call Your Realtor To Set Up Appointment to View or Call Listing Broker For Any Additional Information or Viewing Appointments.

35 Garner Avenue, Alamogordo, 88310 5 Beds 3 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,303 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Large permanent mobile home on .83 Acres in the TF Smith Subdivision. Country kitchen with island, built in oven and plenty of counter space. Five bedroom, split plan. Owner's suite with oversized walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. New Furnace, AC unit, Interior paint, carpet and vinyl.

2 La Sala Grande, Alamogordo, 88310 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2013

2013 manufactured home, textured walls, cathedral ceilings. Living room has large transition to kitchen. Bathrooms have ceramic sinks, tubs, showers. Magnificent close-up view of the mountain range. Concrete foundation, private well, low maintenance septic. Private driveway to county maintained paved road. Large detached barn with concrete floor, roll-up doors. Beautiful garden with pond, plenty of trees, green surroundings. Close to town

