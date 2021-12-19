Take a look at these homes on the market in Oxford

(Oxford, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

105 Farm View Dr. #306, Oxford, 38655 4 Beds 4 Baths | $419,900 | Townhouse | 2,290 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Inspired by Florida's scenic HWY 30A, this small exclusive neighborhood is something that has not been seen before in Oxford! Open floor plan, super high end finishes, attached garages, low maintenance, 11 ft ceilings, large windows welcoming natural light, optional outdoor built-in stations, make these homes very special for Oxford. All garages are rear loading and all plans boast an architectural design that is sure to catch your eye. Plans, prices, finishes, are subject to change without notice and to be used for general purposes only. $1000 HOA start up fee. Photos not of the actual unit.

For open house information, contact Mark Cleary, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

3172 Oxford Way, Oxford, 38655 3 Beds 4 Baths | $339,900 | Townhouse | 2,054 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Come check out Oxford's newest townhome development located just minutes from the Downtown Historic Oxford Square and the Ole Miss Campus! These SPACIOUS townhomes feature 3 bedrooms each with an en suite bath - including a MAIN LEVEL master! Each unit boasts granite countertops, gorgeous hardwood flooring and a full stainless appliance package in the kitchen! Put your personal touch on your townhome by customizing the finishes from the builder's selections. These units also feature a rear loading garage and a private courtyard! ($450 HOA start up fee)

For open house information, contact Mark Cleary, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

512 Alexa Dr, Oxford, 38655 3 Beds 2 Baths | $187,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Fannie Mae homepath property. Ideal location with quick access to Shopping, Entertainment and Fine dining. This 3br, 2 ba split floor plan offers numerous possibilities. This property offers open floor plan with a nice corner fireplace witch can be viewed from kitchen. Hurry and view this luxurious Master Bath that offers two vanities. First Time Buyers complete the Homepath Ready Buyer Homeownership Course On homepath website. Attach Certificate to offer and request up to 3% closing assistance. Check Website For More Details Restrictions Apply. Tax Records Show 1770 sq ft. Room Dimensions Ap

For open house information, contact Teresa Crawford, Ann Motz Realtors at 662-349-9100

916 Old Taylor Rd., Oxford, 38655 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,788 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Poised under a towering canopy of cedars, oaks, and magnolias, this c. 1880 home offers history, place, and setting that only a very few homes in downtown Oxford can offer. Located directly across the street from Rowan Oak and set on a remarkable 1.9 acre lot, this estate with two private drives, a pool, and fully approved renovation drawings by one of the nations premier residential architects is ready for you to write your own story and be a part of Oxford's rich historic landscape. Walk to UM or the square.Don't miss out on a once in a lifetime chance to own this majestic and historic gem.

For open house information, contact Wil Matthews, Matthews Real Estate at 662-234-3878