Check out these Oswego homes on the market

(Oswego, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oswego. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

14677 New Street, Sterling, 13156 4 Beds 1 Bath | $96,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 1864

4 Bed Room Home all in excellent condition. all new Kitchen, Painted inside & out, all refinished Oak hardwood flooring, new flooring in kitchen, foyer, bath & upstairs hallway, 1st floor laundry, all kitchen appliances included, 2 outside decks, attached 2+ car garage, lovely treed backyard, large living room & formal dining room, in Red Creek School District. Seller is connecting to public water.

For open house information, contact Dean D. Cummins, Sun Harvest Realty Inc. at 315-626-2277

104 Curtis Street, Fulton, 13069 2 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Blueberry farm with several thousand blueberry plants, designated as an Agricultural District. Property provides a tremendous amount of potential revenue. Also included in sale is the equipment on site that is used in operation of the farm, including TO20 Ferguson tractor, Daewoo skid steer, spraying equipment and an ATV. Blueberry processing/walk-in cooler on site set up for processing the blueberries. Property also features building with beautiful living quarters/apartment on second level. Apartment boasts wide open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, a gorgeous granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, plus access to a balcony deck overlooking blueberry farm. Garage within building set up as a workshop with BendPak 10,000lb lift and 220V outlets. Lower level also has lobby/reception/office area, plus a kitchenette, half bathroom and warehouse area. Outbuilding on property makes great space to keep equipment covered.

For open house information, contact Patrick D Haggerty, Century 21 Leah's Signature at 315-652-1165

24A-26B County Route 40, Mexico, 13114 6 Beds 6 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,412 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Prepare to have your breath taken away by this COMPLETELTY REMODELED two-house property near the Mexico Point Public Boat Launch. Live in one house and rent out the other... or have a genuine family compound! Walk directly across the street to your boat at the Little Salmon River marina which feeds into Lake Ontario at the end of the block! Both houses are independently connected to city water and have their own utilities for easy separate billing. New roofs, maple hardwood floors, remodeled kitchens and bathrooms, appliances, top-tier Rinaii propane heating systems with supplemental electrical baseboards, A/C, plumbing, electrical, interior painting, and so much more. The best regional craftsmen were utilized to create this truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Notice the attention that was placed in painting the numerous "driftwood style" surfaces in both homes as an example of the intricate detail. Local Amish were sought to prepare and install the stunning maple hardwood flooring. Be the first to enjoy this newly remodeled gem. Own a slice of heaven that you will cherish for the memories and/or income potential in a recreational paradise.

For open house information, contact Jaclyn Thomas, Salmon River Realty at 315-298-7060

4328 County Route 4, Oswego, 13126 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Farm | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Don’t miss out in this unique property! This well cared for home has all the space you could ask for inside and out. It includes an attached garage and barn, plenty of spaces for all your hobbies with 3 floors and plenty of room, outside you have almost 3 acres of property to do with what you please. Also being sold as a package with an opportunity to to buy a 4 unit building next door

For open house information, contact Nicole Elizabeth Hoyt, Kirnan Real Estate at 315-457-3356