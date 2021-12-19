Norwich-curious? These homes are on the market

(Norwich, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norwich will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1538 Route 12, Ledyard, 06335 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Condominium | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Coming Soon! This adorable townhouse is full of updates and just enough space for what you need! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a private garage, and a separate laundry area. Centrally located near the Groton Submarine base and i95, with easy access to all amenities! Priced to sell! Set your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Danielle E Verboski, RE/MAX Home Team at 860-235-1642

182 Kahn Road, Franklin, 06254 2 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome nature lovers! This country ranch with a finished lower level sits on 28 beautiful, serene acres! Bordered by state land, a land trust, and farmland, it boasts the ultimate feeling of privacy. This home's new owner will find calming peace and quiet here. It's a dream for those who enjoy hunting, building, outdoor sports, or have automobiles. You'll have plenty of yard and garage space if you're the handy type. Walk inside to the warm, inviting open concept first floor with an entertainer's kitchen, that is equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and 2 bedrooms with ample closet space. Find unique and beautiful California closets in the larger bedroom and the upstairs bathroom. The lower level is wide open for possibilities! Totally finished with a second full bath, it's plumbed for its sink/fridge combo to be an additional living area with a kitchenette. As you look out the sliders and plentiful windows, you'll enjoy nature all around you to feel as if you're living in your own little world.

For open house information, contact Gabrielle Renaud, eXp Realty at 866-828-3951

115 Harland Road, Norwich, 06360 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Stately Reproduction Colonial on almost 3/4 acre private lot in convenient location. Less than 5 minute commute to Backus/HHC Hospital. Very large rooms, recently cleaned and cleared. Some painting done. Blank slate and clean palette for next owners! Lots of potential in this solid well built home.

For open house information, contact Stephen P Taylor, eXp Realty at 866-828-3951

65 Lake View Avenue, Salem, 06420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this amazing New Construction Ranch in Salem, CT! The Foundation is in and the framing is almost complete. This is a rare & exciting opportunity to own a beautiful custom-built home in a treasured location. This serene piece of land is direct waterfront to a freeform pond and has access to Gardner Lake. Gardner Lake has dozens of private homes, four campgrounds, and three state parks located around the lake. This 529-acre natural body of water is fully stocked with Fish by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for fishing, kayaking, boating & swimming. There is also a beach and a public paved boat launch 0.4 miles away at Gardner Lake State Park. A covered front porch with trex decking welcomes you into the open concept living room leading to the Kitchen with an island. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a private master bath and access to the Laundry Hookups. The main level also features two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The spacious lower level offers tons of potential, provides access to the garage with a walk out to the side yard and plenty of space for guest parking. Schedule an appointment to preview this property today!

For open house information, contact Angela J Hancock, RE/MAX Coast and Country at 860-536-7600