Check out these homes for sale in Kerrville now

1901 F Leslie Dr, Kerrville, 78028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,177 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious and very well appointed 3B/2B Two story town home. With downstairs Master Suite, All 3 bedrooms have large walk in closets (approximately 10 x 8) nearly room sizes themselves! Large Living room features a cozy wood burning fireplace. Home has rear entry Garage and is at the end of the drive for privacy. Well positioned home. This is a very good one. Outside private patio spaces, mature trees and yard, this one is a must see.

3513 Trail Head Dr, Kerrville, 78028 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,265,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,743 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Enjoy views from every room in this stunning custom built estate home in Comanche Trace that is a beautiful architectural blending of old world and contemporary styles. Situated on the golf course, this home offers an abundance of indoor and outdoor entertaining space over its 1.21 acres and 4,743 square feet in one of Kerrville's most highly coveted neighborhoods. This home offers many of the most requested features in homes today to include 3 fireplaces, a wet bar, pool, hot tub, large windows, tall ceilings, split floor-plan, home office, large kitchen, high end appliances, custom cabinetry, game room, and a media room just to name a few. Comanche Trace itself also offers golf and social memberships, dining at the clubhouse, a community pool, gym, walking trails, tennis courts, a community garden, and a private river park. Listing agent is related to seller and seller is LREB. Floral chandelier in formal dining room and glass fruit chandelier in breakfast nook do not convey. Buyer to verify all measurements, tax, and school information.

216 Lindheimer Trail, Kerrville, 78028 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,202 Square Feet | Built in 2007

An absolutely beautiful property with two beautiful houses and a cute cabin, located off of White Oak Road. Tree lined Spanish Oak Creek bisects the property and has been dammed up, backing up a nice body of water. The two main houses along with the cabin are wonderfully done, and offer a wide variety of living options. The main house is 3B 3B with large great room with 2 sided fireplace that opens to the spacious kitchen. It boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, walk-in closets, office, large porch and so much more. It has red iron exterior framing with wood interior framing.

430 C St, Kerrville, 78028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $341,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ATTAINABLE NEW CONSTRUCTION! I'm one of 4 new homes in a desirable part of town. I'm close to schools, doctors, groceries, a fire station, walking trail, and cool places to eat. I'm also close to Schreiner University so I would be a great investment for off campus housing. I would love to be filled with love and laughter. My 3 bedrooms will comfort you as you sleep and you're sure to get clean in my 2 bathrooms. Good times to be had in my great room with a cozy fireplace and my open kitchen where meals will be prepared and memories made. I'm made of building upgrades such as custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Come look inside and see if we're a good match! I look forward to being your HOME!

