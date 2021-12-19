Take a look at these homes for sale in Selma

(Selma, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Selma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1926 Legrand Street, Selma, 36703 3 Beds 1 Bath | $53,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1976

3 bedrooms 1 bathroom brick home in the Lakewood area. This could be a starter home, investment property or rental property with some TLC. This may not last long and home is SOLD AS IS! This is a trust sale. Call to go see and place an offer today!

2140 Church Street, Selma, 36701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,033 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Home is priced to SELL: 4 bedrooms 2 baths, split floor plan with a large den with hardwood floor, large living room with a fireplace, nice size eat-kitchen with a break nook area. Home has central heating and cooling. HVAC unit is about 5 years old, Plenty of parking both in front and back. There are 2 apartments in the rear that will make for a great investment or rental income

416 St Ann Street, Selma, 36701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1956

4 bedroom and 2 bath home with Lots of space. Comes with a Metal Roof which should last a Life Time. Comes with a Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen with an Eat-in Area, and Laundry Room. Original wood flooring which has been well taken care of. Great location in Selma with a covered front porch, Fenced in yard, and a Detached Storage building for the extra items.

1902 Laforet Drive, Selma, 36701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,348 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Large corner lot home with 4348 square foot, 2 car garage, back deck ( need some work on the deck), 4 bedrooms, bonus room, media room, wet bar, kitchen, pantry, formal dining and large step down great room with 2 sided fireplace. This home need a little TLC but has GREAT potentials. HVAC is NOT Warranty. Very close to restaurants, schools, shopping and all the amenities that one will need for comfortable living

