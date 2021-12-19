Check out these homes on the Huber Heights market now

(Huber Heights, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Huber Heights. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

722 Deer Creek Drive, Vandalia, 45377 4 Beds 4 Baths | $396,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,698 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Come tour this lovely, spacious 4 bed, 2 and 2 1/2 bath home before its gone! This 2story home has 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor that share a family-sized full bathroom while the master bedroom is on the 1st floor with a large bathroom and walk-in closet. All 3 upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets. Featured in the lower level is a family room large enough to entertain the whole family! The family room has its own gas fireplace and a wet-bar with beautiful granite accents that makes it one of the best gathering spots! There is an office located as well that allows for any quietness or privacy you may need. There is plenty of storage in this basement as well! If being outside is something you enjoy step outside on the new large deck and entertain your friends and family in this private backyard space. To top it all off if this home couldn't get any better there are so many updates to even name! A few updates include New ac unit, new flooring throughout, new countertops, kitchen island!

4059 Mayview Drive, Trotwood, 45416 4 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This brick and wood cape cod is larger than it looks with 1,372 square feet per PRC. Featuring 4 comfortable bedrooms, 2 full baths, a bright living room with wood burning fireplace, large eat in kitchen, and attached garage. The partially finished basement offers additional living space, extra storage and laundry room. Extras include ceiling fans, central cooling, and a nice back yard. All in a great location! Close to parks, shopping, dining and major thoroughfares. Don't wait, call today!

52 Clover Street, Dayton, 45410 2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1885

This Adorable 2 Bed/1bath South Park Bungalow is move in ready! Charming corner porch w/beadboard ceiling welcomes you. Tons of historical details you love w/modern updates in kitchen and bath. Original hardwood floors, trim, fixtures & tiled fireplace. Beautiful wood built-ins in kitchen and bedroom. Kitchen has a counter bar tiled floor lots of natural light. Bathroom enjoys claw foot tub. Backyard features privacy fence, a nice patio & shed. Located near UD, MVH and downtown!

5483 Coleraine Drive, Dayton, 45424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Don't miss this updated 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath home. This home has 6 panel doors, new flooring, fixtures, and lighting. Perfect corner lot with a large fenced in back yard. At the end of the road so you have some privacy. You not only have an attached garage but a covered carport attached to the garage as well. Very wide driveway for parking so plenty of room. There is a patio and front porch to enjoy. The appliances will remain with the home. A Home Warranty will come with this home for a piece of mind.

