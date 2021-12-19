ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Stevens Point

Stevens Point News Flash
 2 days ago

(Stevens Point, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stevens Point will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkAG6_0dR5p7uw00

1909 Lilac Lane, Stevens Point, 54482

2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in None

OPEN CONCEPT and move-in ready CONDO located in the Harmony village condominiums right in the city of Stevens Point! Enjoy an all brick exterior with a beautifully landscaped lawn, a cement patio, underground sprinklers with large pond. Huge vaulted ceilings and in immaculate condition throughout, large master bedroom suite with master bath, walk in shower and huge vanity. An additional second bedroom with lots of natural light! Kitchen features a breakfast bar with white appliances. Practical with a level walk-in grade and handicapped accessible open concept floor plan suits the needs of most buyers. Monthly $ 250.00 condo fees.

For open house information, contact MARK KITOWSKI - TEAM KITOWSKI, KPR BROKERS, LLC at 800-746-9464

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22106614)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwpkx_0dR5p7uw00

1409 Bayshore Drive, Junction City, 54443

3 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in None

WISCONSIN RIVER WATERFRONT! Live the lifestyle with the approximately 200 feet of Wisconsin River frontage just minutes from Stevens Point. The property is over 2 acres of space with a gradual sloping lot to the river. The setting is simply breathtaking and the landscape is manicured to perfection. There is a large deck for enjoying the outdoors and a patio with a fire pit. Once you’re done enjoying the water, you can come indoors to the sprawling ranch style home and approximately 2800 square feet of living space. Access the home through the garage, main entrance, kitchen, sun room or large patio doors off of the deck. This home features stunning architecture with volume ceilings and extra built-ins! The kitchen features solid oak cabinets with crown molding, large island with snack bar and granite top, walk-in pantry, slide in range, large ceramic tile flooring, and lots of storage space in the cabinetry!

For open house information, contact MARK KITOWSKI - TEAM KITOWSKI, KPR BROKERS, LLC at 800-746-9464

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22104976)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mv1Zi_0dR5p7uw00

833 Pulaski Place, Stevens Point, 54481

3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 969 Square Feet | Built in None

Modest bungalow style home on the north side of town close to university, restaurants, gas, and downtown shops. This home features Kitchen / Dining area, Living room, Front Porch, Back Porch, 3 Bedrooms, and 1 Bathroom. Natural gas furnace forced air. Concrete driveway leads to a 1 car detached garage with a bonus workshop to the back. Nice backyard with a privacy fence for entertaining, children, and or pets. It's worth the look!

For open house information, contact BARBARA FRASCH, COLDWELL BANKER ACTION at 715-359-0521

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22106740)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tqME_0dR5p7uw00

560 Greystone Place, Plover, 54467

2 Beds 2 Baths | $381,900 | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Just Starting- Greystone 55 and better Community Carriage Home located on a corner lot. Open Concept Floor Plan, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances, 2 Bedrooms on Main Floor. Master Suite with bath and Walk-in Closet. Custom Tiled Shower. Great room with gas Fireplace. Covered Porch area. Lower level ready for future expansion (roughed in for 3rd bathroom, family room has E-gress Window). Landscaped with sprinklers. Concrete Driveway. Subdivision matching light post and mailbox. Still time to customize Colors and Products. Call for Floor Plans and Details.

For open house information, contact JULIE BECKER, ERBES REALTY at 715-344-7499

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22001955)

See more property details

