Take a look at these homes on the Palestine market now

(Palestine, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Palestine. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3190 Acr 379, Palestine, 75801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great fixer upper out in the country. Enjoy the peace and quite of living outside of city limits. House sits on approximately one acre and the remaining acreage is across the county road. House has recently been painted on the inside/outside and is now ready for its new owners to give it the finishing touches.

912 N Sycamore, Palestine, 75801 6 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Duplex | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling All Investors! This two story "duplex" is in great condition and makes for a wise investment. The top story has 3 bedrooms with one bath and an office. The bottom story has 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths. Each unit has some original hardwood flooring. Both also offer off street parking with private entrances. Downstairs unit rents for $695 per month. The top story tenant will be moving out soon but the bottom story tenant has a current lease and wants to stay. Each unit has a nice deck. This could be a great investment or you can live in one unit while renting the other. Under house plumbing has been upgraded to PEX. Property has been well kept and cared for.

906 San Jacinto, Palestine, 75801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Older remodeled home located on larger city lot. New fixtures, vinyl flooring, and paint throughout. Kitchen offers new counter tops, stainless steel sink and recessed lighting. Storage building and partially fenced back yard. Window units have been removed. No permanent heating or cooling systems in place. Great rental property opportunity. Cash or Conventional loans only.

1513 N Jackson St, Palestine, 75801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in None

This home has been updated and some remodeling inside adding a more spacious kitchen area with new cabinetry. Brand new 3 ton HVAC system, plumbing, lighting, security system, flooring, granite counters in kitchen with all new appliances. Home features high ceilings and open living and kitchen space. Large lot. This is a must see!

