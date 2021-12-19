Atlantic City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Atlantic City, NJ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atlantic City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

25 Copper Ridge Cir Cir, Egg Harbor Township, 08234 4 Beds 3 Baths | $378,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This beautiful two-story home is ready for your personal touches! Home features 2200+ square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. This home has everything you are looking for, without compromise! The foyer draws you into the rear of the home and opens to a bright, open concept living space. The eat-in kitchen boasts ample counter space, a pantry, and overlooks the spacious family room with gas fireplace. Main floor also has a formal living and dining room and a half bathroom. Upstairs is the owner's suite with an on-suite making the space feel like a true retreat. The second floor features 3 additional bedrooms and 1 full bath. The lot is the largest in the development, fenced in rear yard to hang with your friends, and a dog kennel if needed for your furry friends. This back yard also features an inground pool with a water heater and sprinkler system. The large basement is finished on one side and partially finished on the other for an office or storage space. Close to highways, shopping and just minutes to the shores! Add this home on your tour today, it is a must see!

150 Bala Drive, Somers Point, 08244 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,112 Square Feet | Built in 1959

An immaculate and updated year round or vacation Ranch. Spotlessly maintained with an open kitchen onto the dining room and large bright living room. Hardwood floors and fresh paint add touch of class! Powder room in utility room adds convenience for your family and/or weekend guests! 3 good sized bedrooms w/largest exceeding your expectations too. Vinyl rail front porch for sunny morning coffee and huge cleared backyard. Seller offering a 1-year warranty for gas heat and central air, and appliances.

353 Superior Road, Egg Harbor Township, 08234 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for a 4 bedroom 2.1 Bath, full finished basement with upgrade lot in Fountain Lakes. Ho Ho Here it is.. Formal Dining Room, open layout, deck off kitchen leading out to endless backyard. Wide Hallway upstairs, master on separate side for privacy. Basement has separate office area set up. Bright kitchen, nice size master with double sink. All in the desired Fountain Lakes community. Currently the home is rented on Month to Month. Most photos are file before moved in and the home will show differently. Thank you

5 West Ave, Ocean City, 08226 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,238 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Stunning New Construction Single Family Custom Home Coming late 2021! Do not miss this Incredible Opportunity! Once you step foot inside this gorgeous new construction custom home, you'll never want to leave. This home has fantastic amenities and finishes. The interior features 5 spacious bedroom and 3.5 beautiful baths! The Chef's kitchen is perfect for cooking up your favorite family meal, and it flows eloquently into the grand living area. The home also features: large dining area, beautiful hardwood flooring, 2-zone gas heat and c/a, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tiled bathroom, elevated vanities, attached 2-car garage, and a master & jr. master suites. This home is an absolute must see. Great Location! Great New Construction! Great Value! See you on the Beach!

