Hazleton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hazleton, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hazleton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1016 St Johns Rd, Drums, 18222 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,916 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Have you ever thought about how you would design the inside of your home to your own taste? Now is your chance! This three bedroom, three bath contemporary is ready to be finished by you! Through the front door, find a bright and spacious living room. Continuing on is the large kitchen/dining area with 16' ceilings and a stone fireplace! Up the stairs is a loft/bedroom. Off the kitchen is the master bedroom, which features a large bathroom, walk-in closet and gas fireplace! Past the kitchen, another full bath can be found as well as a possible sun room. A third bedroom can be found in the rear of the home, which includes another gas fireplace, sitting room and full bath! This house is ready to be finished by you! Offered at $239,900, call to schedule an appointment today!

979 Meade Court, Hazleton, 18201 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in None

Nestled on the corner of Meade Court and E 21st in Hazleton, this home has been meticulously maintained by its original owner!Enjoy all this split-level style home has to offer including plenty of space for everyone! Home features nice open concept kitchen and dining area to enjoy with family and friends! Main level also includes three (3) bedrooms along with a master bedroom with a half bath

312 W Front Street, Lansford, 18232 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Attached | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1891

This Lansford twin has what you need to make owning your own home a reality or ready for an investor to add this property to their portfolio. This two story home features 2BR, 1BA, a half-bath in the basement, and off and on street parking. The large detached 35 x 20, 2+ car garage with grease pit, and 9 ft ceilings, features a lower level for additional storage/work area. Home was previously rented for $725/month, garage was previously rented for $400 month! Cha Ching!!

603 Hemlock Street, Freeland, 18224 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 1/2 double remodeled. New kitchen, new floor on the kitchen, new bathroom, new front door. Nice view. Ready to move in. Call and schedule your showing.

