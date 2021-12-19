Check out these Gaffney homes on the market

(Gaffney, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gaffney. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

169 Mosley Road, Blacksburg, 29702 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2016

So much "new" it's Almost NEW!! 2016 Clayton manufactured doublewide. 56x28 = 1568 square feet. Spacious home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open design with family room, dining area, large kitchen with center island, new dishwasher and new electric range, split bedroom plan. Owners suite features private bath with HUGE walk-in closet. Living room 23x13, MBR 17x13, MBR Closet 5x13, Dining Area 8x13, Kitchen 12x13, BRs 2 & 3 9x13. Newly installed on this lot, this home is freshly painted throughout and includes new carpet, new brick underpinning, two new decks front and back, new well and septic, and a HUGE yard measuring approximately 110' x 360' equaling .91 acres. Limited traffic neighborhood with a paved street located about 4 miles southeast of Blacksburg with easy access to York, Clover, Kings Mountain, and Shelby. I-85 is just 5 miles away via SC Hwy 5. Listing agent is owner. No FHA Financing. Founders Federal Credit Union offers financing with 10% down for qualified buyers.

207 Elm Street, Gaffney, 29340 2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in None

ADORABLE COTTAGE WITH WHITE PICKET FENCE & FRONT SCREENED PORCH on a corner lot! This 2BR, 1BA needs some work but is well worth it! Eat-in kitchen w/washer & dryer hookup & breakfast bar, living room w/built-ins & fireplace (non functioning). Bath features pedestal sink & stand up shower. Rear enclosed porch. Nice concrete drive & walkway, mature shade trees. Being sold "AS IS". CASH OR CONVENTIONAL LOAN ONLY.

810 S Petty St, Gaffney, 29340 4 Beds 5 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,860 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Historical Living at it's BEST!! LOCATION! Beautiful Brick home with huge front porch, pool, and 2 blocks from the Park, shopping and downtown! This 4-5 Bedroom,4 1/2 bath home features updated eat-in Kitchen, hardwood floors, HUGE Master Suite, Lovely newly screened back patio overlooking back yard and pool. Beautiful entry foyer with large formal living room and dining room just off Kitchen! Solid Knotted Pine Study/Office with a full bath. 3 fireplaces, crown molding, THE WORKS! A must see!

117 Calton Drive, Gaffney, 29340 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,632 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Sprawling 4BR/2.5BA brick and stone ranch, minutes from downtown Gaffney! Formal living room with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and large open dining space. Enclosed den is perfect for a family room or hang-out for the kids and teens! Bonus room with separate entrance is large enough to be used as a mother in-law or teen suite if you have a commuting college student. Secondary bedrooms are large and bright with plenty of closet space. Master suite with hardwood floors and full-sized master bath with double vanity and ceramic floors. A double lot gives you plenty of room to expand and property also includes an additional heated & cooled building, perfect for a hobby space or man cave. Detached garage with huge ceilings allows you to store your bigger toys from the elements. With plenty of mature trees, you'll feel like you've escaped the daily hustle and bustle, yet you're literally within walking distance to local shopping and restaurants. Come see this amazing home today!

