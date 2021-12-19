ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Top homes for sale in Russellville

Russellville News Flash
Russellville News Flash
 2 days ago

(Russellville, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Russellville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9yRL_0dR5p2VJ00

1047 Hide A Way Lane, London, 72847

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in None

If youre looking for a house with a shop, look no further this one has four! 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room upstairs on 3.29 acres m/lSo much potential and privacy!. Can be sold with 10.69 total acres for $299,900.

For open house information, contact Spencer Moody, RE/MAX FIRST at 479-967-0133

Copyright © 2021 Russellville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RBORAR-21-479)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rs0FM_0dR5p2VJ00

303 Ruth Lane, Russellville, 72802

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,333 Square Feet | Built in 2009

The minute you pull through the front gate & drive down the tree lined drive, you will recognize the true craftsmanship, class & style of this beautiful home, set among 7.57 private well manicured acres. Main house boasts 5 bedrooms, living area with tall ceilings, open balcony, large den with cedar ceilings & fireplace, theater room, & custom kitchen fit for a master chef. Escape to a personal oasis pool w/ water slide & custom rock work & separate guest quarters w/ kitchenette. PLUS 30x40 workshop & more

For open house information, contact Christopher Hodge, Coldwell Banker James R Ford & Associates at 479-968-5211

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-20026455)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOxyJ_0dR5p2VJ00

40 S 5Th Street, Dardanelle, 72834

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute Cozy Comfortable home in the heart of Dardanelle ready for a new family! This home has so much to offer with 3 bedrooms, large living area, and sunroom. The backyard is fully fenced and has a shop that would be great for extra storage.

For open house information, contact TABATHA DAVIS TEAM, RE/MAX FIRST at 479-967-0133

Copyright © 2021 Russellville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RBORAR-21-2434)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MvOD_0dR5p2VJ00

111 Western Drive, Russellville, 72801

5 Beds 3 Baths | $299,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,909 Square Feet | Built in None

This home is just perfect for your big family gatherings: Enjoy the wonderful view from your two covered decks or cozy up by one of your fireplaces as you gaze out at the view. Enjoy the fabulous updates: New kitchen, New flooring, New Master suit, New master bathroom just to name a few. Very spacious with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and multiple living areas throughout totaling approximately 3909 heated and cooled square feet plus 2 car garage. At $299,700 this is an excellent deal!

For open house information, contact Renee Borengasser, River Valley Realty, Inc. at 479-968-6260

Copyright © 2021 Russellville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RBORAR-21-2421)

