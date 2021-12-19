Top homes for sale in Russellville
(Russellville, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Russellville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
If youre looking for a house with a shop, look no further this one has four! 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room upstairs on 3.29 acres m/lSo much potential and privacy!. Can be sold with 10.69 total acres for $299,900.
The minute you pull through the front gate & drive down the tree lined drive, you will recognize the true craftsmanship, class & style of this beautiful home, set among 7.57 private well manicured acres. Main house boasts 5 bedrooms, living area with tall ceilings, open balcony, large den with cedar ceilings & fireplace, theater room, & custom kitchen fit for a master chef. Escape to a personal oasis pool w/ water slide & custom rock work & separate guest quarters w/ kitchenette. PLUS 30x40 workshop & more
Cute Cozy Comfortable home in the heart of Dardanelle ready for a new family! This home has so much to offer with 3 bedrooms, large living area, and sunroom. The backyard is fully fenced and has a shop that would be great for extra storage.
This home is just perfect for your big family gatherings: Enjoy the wonderful view from your two covered decks or cozy up by one of your fireplaces as you gaze out at the view. Enjoy the fabulous updates: New kitchen, New flooring, New Master suit, New master bathroom just to name a few. Very spacious with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and multiple living areas throughout totaling approximately 3909 heated and cooled square feet plus 2 car garage. At $299,700 this is an excellent deal!
