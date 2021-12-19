Take a look at these homes on the Bartlesville market now

(Bartlesville, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bartlesville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3239 Boardwalk Court, Bartlesville, 74006 4 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,213 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Fabulous custom home on TWO lots. 4 bed + office, 2 bath 3 car garage in private cul-de-sac! Kitchen has updated appliances, soft close drawers and a beautiful oversized quartz island. Living room features vaulted ceiling, gas fire place & breathtaking hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. No carpet! Primary suite with sep. shower, large walk in closet & whirlpool tub. Back yard features covered patio, privacy fence & sprinkler sys. Gated community close to pathfinder, duck pond & Wayside.

651 Kenwood Court, Bartlesville, 74006 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,687 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Well maintained custom 1 owner home with 2 living areas, large office & 4 car garage with work space, 4th garage space is heated. Close to 1/2 acre lot in a cul-de-sac. Office could be in-law suite. Sealed driveway. All bedroom windows have built-in shades.

3429 Woodland Road, Bartlesville, 74006 3 Beds 4 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,014 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Beautiful custom home in Woodland Park w/2 spacious living areas & mid-century accents! Large windows offer ample natural lighting all year long! 3 large bedrooms w/full bath & large closets. Home's focal point, large sandstone wall w/2 fireplaces. Home dons copper dormers, new exterior paint, & fresh landscaping. A circulating hot water pump offers nearly instant hot water & heated floors in some of the 1st floor. Home w/fire pit, stone patio, basement, & large attic space. Wayside School District

5259 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, 74006 1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,900 | Condominium | 776 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Fantastic, adorable, sweet condo! 1 bed, 1 ba and recently updated! New tile flooring, paint and fixtures! All appliances to remain!!

