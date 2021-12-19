Top homes for sale in Manitowoc

(Manitowoc, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Manitowoc. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1322 S 18Th St, Manitowoc, 54220 3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2000

You won't want to miss this opportunity to own a newer ranch home on the south side of Manitowoc conveniently located steps from Pulaksi Park and walking distance to schools. This home is well maintained and updated with new floors, light fixtures and fresh paint in the majority of the home. With the open concept main floor and fully applianced kitchen, there is nothing to do but move in and enjoy. The full ultra clean and dry basement wth 8' high ceilings is stubbed for a full bath and ready for your personal touch to add plenty of entertaining space. Outside you will find a large 2+ car detached garage and fenced yard. Schedule your tour today, and prepare to move in tomorrow!

For open house information, contact Brad Broecker, Century 21 Aspire Group at 920-663-1200

913 S 21St Street, Manitowoc, 54220 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Check out this 3 bed and 1.5 bath house with a 1 car detached garage. This spacious character home is ready for your decorating ideas. This home is close to many amenities! Cabinet doors for the kitchen cabinets are located in the basement.

For open house information, contact Sarah Lund, EXP Realty LLC at 920-850-1650

2241 La Follette Avenue, Manitowoc, 54220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,900 | Single Family Residence | 777 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! Large light filled living room w/ beautiful HW floors throughout. Updated kitchen with tiled floor, cabinets and countertops w/ SS appliances included. Fresh paint and fixtures throughout home. Extensive update list includes; garage siding and windows, re-painted siding, gutters and downspouts, driveway, front porch, updated full bath, and much more! 1 stall detached garage w/ storage shed.

For open house information, contact Sarah Winnekens, Shorewest, Realtors at 920-593-4100

914 Viebahn St, Manitowoc, 54220 4 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch located in a desirable south side neighborhood near Lake Michigan, Red Arrow Park and Silver Creek Park. Detached 1 car garage along with extra parking space.

For open house information, contact Brock W. Deering, Century 21 Aspire Group at 920-663-1200