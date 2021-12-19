Check out these Hinesville homes on the market
(Hinesville, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hinesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Bidding Date 12-11-21 to 12-14-2021 . "This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted online Please submit any pre-auction offers received through the property online. Any post-auction offers will need to be submitted directly to the listing agent. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All proper Buyers must sign up and place bids online. All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer s premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Auction Terms & Conditions minimums will apply .
This Durham is a three bedroom, two bathroom open floor plan with a covered patio. The kitchen and eat-in area are open to the family room and have upgraded Almond Oak luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. The primary bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms and features a large walk-in closet. A private bathroom completes the primary suite and is upgraded with a 5 ft walk-in shower a double sink vanity. Both secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets. A large laundry room with a convenient linen closet is located off of the garage entry.
This is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath "just like" BRAND NEW home. Downstairs you will find the large eat-in kitchen with island, huge pantry, mud room, living room/den, family room with fireplace, dining room, and there's more upstairs. On the 2nd floor there are all 4 bedrooms. The main bedroom has 3 closets and a cozy sitting room. The main en-suite bath has a walk-in shower and soaker tub. Just like NEW and ready to move-in!!
