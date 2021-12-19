ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Check out these Hinesville homes on the market

Hinesville Updates
 2 days ago

(Hinesville, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hinesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103gma_0dR5ozjg00

220 Easy Street, Hinesville, 31313

4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Bidding Date 12-11-21 to 12-14-2021 . "This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted online Please submit any pre-auction offers received through the property online. Any post-auction offers will need to be submitted directly to the listing agent. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All proper Buyers must sign up and place bids online. All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer s premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Auction Terms & Conditions minimums will apply .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRFNR_0dR5ozjg00

20 Enclave Way Ne, Ludowici, 31316

3 Beds 2 Baths | $272,514 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This Durham is a three bedroom, two bathroom open floor plan with a covered patio. The kitchen and eat-in area are open to the family room and have upgraded Almond Oak luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. The primary bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms and features a large walk-in closet. A private bathroom completes the primary suite and is upgraded with a 5 ft walk-in shower a double sink vanity. Both secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets. A large laundry room with a convenient linen closet is located off of the garage entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QF7mL_0dR5ozjg00

408 Nashview Trail, Allenhurst, 31301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,944 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath "just like" BRAND NEW home. Downstairs you will find the large eat-in kitchen with island, huge pantry, mud room, living room/den, family room with fireplace, dining room, and there's more upstairs. On the 2nd floor there are all 4 bedrooms. The main bedroom has 3 closets and a cozy sitting room. The main en-suite bath has a walk-in shower and soaker tub. Just like NEW and ready to move-in!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHAF2_0dR5ozjg00

248 Howard Road Ne, Hinesville, 31313

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,995 | Mobile Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Selling agent will receive a $1000 selling bonus!

