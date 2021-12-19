Top homes for sale in Rio Grande City

(Rio Grande City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rio Grande City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

212 Colibri, Rio Grande City, 78582 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Come look at this 1.94 acre tract that can be accessed from two city streets in La Paloma Subdivision. There is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 896 sq. ft home where you could spend weekends relaxing. There is plenty of space to build a bigger home if you wish or use the land to suit your specific wants and needs. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Cecilia Olivarez, Hch Realty at 956-687-6263

4067 Us Highway 83, Rio Grande City, 78582 5 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,568 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Combination Property in Los Barreras 7 miles North of Rio Grande City of Hwy 83. Features a residential home with five bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. The home has an attached laundry room. Home has a master bedroom upstairs and downstairs. Requires updating. Bricked mobile home on the property as well with Two bedrooms one bath. There is a separate office space on the property that measures 13 ft. 6 inches x 9 ft. 7 inches. There is a garage/shop on the property measuring 60 ft. Long by 40 ft. Wide. There is an apartment on the property with full bath that measures 24 ft x 13 ft. Wide. All of this sits on 3.08 acres.

For open house information, contact Annabel Garza, Mary Lou Henry Real Estate at 956-631-3400

None, Rio Grande City, 78582 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Completely renovated house available in Rio Grande City! This is a great starter home or investment property you don't want to miss. It features a new ac unit, new roof, new floors, an updated kitchen, and fresh paint. This home is move-in ready. Schedule a private tour today!

For open house information, contact Deldi Ortegon, Keller Williams Realty Rgv at 956-566-8377

3618 Mockingbird, Rio Grande City, 78582 4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning home located in Rio Grande City. This well-kept home features beautiful landscaping, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garage, ample kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops, tile and hardwood flooring throughout, a bonus room that can serve as a media room, study, or even an exercise room. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in your private backyard with a pool and outdoor kitchen. Come see the amazing details put into this home from the high decorative ceilings, beautiful arches and niches you don’t want to miss! Call me today for more information and to schedule your viewing appointment.

For open house information, contact Jaime Gonzalez, Keller Williams Realty Rgv at 956-566-8377