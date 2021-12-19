Top homes for sale in Somerset

(Somerset, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Somerset will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

599 Patterson Branch Road, Somerset, 42503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $188,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in None

Newly renovated! New cabinets and appliances in the kitchen. In the home you will find newly remodeled bathrooms, crown molding, hardwood floors and new paint. Also has new heat pump. Home is like new! Also has family room and great room.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Ford, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021

507 Branchwood Drive, Somerset, 42503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Check out this beautiful brick ranch in Waides Woods Subdivision. This home boast three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, it has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room. It also features stunning hardwood floors, nice maple built-in bookshelves, breakfast area and formal dining room. Each room off of the back of the home has access to the large back deck overlooking the wooded back yard. Call today before this one gets gone!

For open house information, contact Tucker McAlpin, Godby Realty & Auction at 606-678-8189

17 Cumberland Terrace, Burnside, 42519 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Cabin | 934 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful rustic cabin nestled in the Daniel Boone National Forest. 2 BR, 2 BA, living area with fireplace, kitchen and dining area, hot-tub, two screened-in porches, deck, new roof metal, and amazing forest view. This cabin in located on a quiet cul-de-sac close to the pool, tennis courts, and boat storage/store. Plenty of parking space for vehicles and boats. Must see this one!

For open house information, contact Dianna Lowery-Pulliam, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021

89 Creekside Drive, Somerset, 42503 4 Beds 5 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,486 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Built by one of the best builders ever-D.C. Trimble-They sure don't build them like they use to is true here. 4 bedroom 4.5 baths, 2 kitchens with all appliances conveying. 4 car garage, office with built in desk, 2 septic tanks, 2 water heaters. Updated by Brown Brothers. Enclosed sunroom.

For open house information, contact Susan Warner Alderdice, Godby Realty & Auction at 606-678-8189