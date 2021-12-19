ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Top homes for sale in Somerset

Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 2 days ago

(Somerset, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Somerset will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ur98_0dR5oxyE00

599 Patterson Branch Road, Somerset, 42503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $188,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in None

Newly renovated! New cabinets and appliances in the kitchen. In the home you will find newly remodeled bathrooms, crown molding, hardwood floors and new paint. Also has new heat pump. Home is like new! Also has family room and great room.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Ford, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20122279)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNOtT_0dR5oxyE00

507 Branchwood Drive, Somerset, 42503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Check out this beautiful brick ranch in Waides Woods Subdivision. This home boast three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, it has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room. It also features stunning hardwood floors, nice maple built-in bookshelves, breakfast area and formal dining room. Each room off of the back of the home has access to the large back deck overlooking the wooded back yard. Call today before this one gets gone!

For open house information, contact Tucker McAlpin, Godby Realty & Auction at 606-678-8189

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20122881)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ge44m_0dR5oxyE00

17 Cumberland Terrace, Burnside, 42519

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Cabin | 934 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful rustic cabin nestled in the Daniel Boone National Forest. 2 BR, 2 BA, living area with fireplace, kitchen and dining area, hot-tub, two screened-in porches, deck, new roof metal, and amazing forest view. This cabin in located on a quiet cul-de-sac close to the pool, tennis courts, and boat storage/store. Plenty of parking space for vehicles and boats. Must see this one!

For open house information, contact Dianna Lowery-Pulliam, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20116757)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJvkx_0dR5oxyE00

89 Creekside Drive, Somerset, 42503

4 Beds 5 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,486 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Built by one of the best builders ever-D.C. Trimble-They sure don't build them like they use to is true here. 4 bedroom 4.5 baths, 2 kitchens with all appliances conveying. 4 car garage, office with built in desk, 2 septic tanks, 2 water heaters. Updated by Brown Brothers. Enclosed sunroom.

For open house information, contact Susan Warner Alderdice, Godby Realty & Auction at 606-678-8189

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20102046)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Somerset, KY
Real Estate
Somerset, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Somerset, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Molding#Water Heaters#Godby Realty Auction
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Somerset Today

Somerset Today

Somerset, KY
258
Followers
324
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy