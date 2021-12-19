House hunt Elizabeth City: See what’s on the market now

(Elizabeth City, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elizabeth City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

205 Ibis Way, Elizabeth City, 27909 4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,417 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new 4 BD, 2.5 BA BRICK home with FROG in a water access community called Pelican Pointe with community amenities like clubhouse, pool, boat ramp, recreation areas & more. This home features a foyer, great room with 10' ceiling, tray ceiling, gas logs & entrance to back screen porch, a kitchen with raised bar over looks the great room & dining area, pantry closet, FROG with 1/2 bath, master bedroom with tray ceiling, master bath with large walk-in closet, shower & garden tub, utility w/deep sink & counter space, lg cement driveway, Per builder 1937 heated 1st Floor, 480 heated in FROG.

131 Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City, 27909 4 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautiful brick ranch home in the desirable and established Pine Lake Acre subdivision. This home features lovely hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, formal dining room, 4 nice sized bedrooms, and a spacious heated and cooled sunroom. A screened in porch was added in 2009 to enjoy the outdoors and provides a wonderful space for morning coffee and enjoying nature. Owner replaced all plumbing under house in 2012, new roof in 2013, replaced 5 front windows in 2021. Lg. floored attic with added blown-in cellulose insulation. Acreage to River is low with no cleared access. No HOA!

803 Maple Street, Elizabeth City, 27909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Gorgeous home, that has been totally renovated this year. It has new floors, doors, tile, kitchen appliances and roof. Renovated kitchen, three nice bedrooms with master downstairs. It has two bathrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. One room on 2nd floor could be used for multi-purpose reasons. Beautiful living room with fireplace. There is a detached single car garage/workshop that is two stories, plus a nice backyard, with a new deck. A great location for area restaurants and shopping. Located in the city and easy commuting to Virginia.

604 Main Street, Elizabeth City, 27909 5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,125 Square Feet | Built in 1900

'The Captain's House' Incredible Queen Ann Style located in the Best Neighborhood! A short walk to the Harbor/Park & many Shops, Restaurants & Breweries. Architectural features; Octagonial Tower, Porch Pavillion, Dbl. Entry & Pocket doors.Ionic columns grace the front rooms, A grand scale renovation includes: New HVAC/Duct system, New Roof,Updated Plumbing, New Electrical. Beautiful refinished Oak Flooring! Lg.1st floor Mas.suite. New Kitchen Appl. Parking in Front & Back.Sellers live on this street, they wanted to see this Grand ol' Lady brought back to life. Retire or start a family here!

