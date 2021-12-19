Take a look at these homes on the market in Cedar City

(Cedar City, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cedar City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

337 S Sherratt Drive, Cedar City, 84721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in None

Now building in Cedar City! Old Sorrel Ranch offers large single family lots starting at one-quarter acre. Choose from five spacious home plans in traditional, craftsman or farmhouse styles with up to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 3-car or large garage options. Take advantage of all the area has to offer, including biking, hiking, skiing and snowboarding at Brian Head Resort, golfing at scenic Cedar Ridge Golf Course, or fishing, camping, snowmobiling and more at multiple nearby recreation areas. Only 41 lots will be released in this phase contact us today to reserve yours.

99 N 1850, Cedar City, 84720 2 Beds 2 Baths | $226,900 | Townhouse | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Very nice upgrated townhome near SUU, conveniently located to shopping and town. Open living space, great kitchen, balcony and small fenced backyard, a Must see!

2824 N 2300 W, Cedar City, 84721 5 Beds 4 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,519 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Looking for a Mini-Ranch, look no further! Come enjoy country living in this beautiful brick home with incredible mountain & valley views on 2.32 Acres. Home has had some recent updating. This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings in living room with a wonderful brick hearth surrounding wood stove, open functional floor plan, large master bedroom, master with in shower, large kitchen, dining

614 S 400 E, Cedar City, 84720 6 Beds 4 Baths | $785,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,533 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Charming home that is centrally located close to shopping centers and food all while being tucked away in a nice quiet cul-de-sac nestled up against the mountains so you can easily access the walking trails. This home is full of Victorian character featuring a gas and wood burning fireplace with beautiful brick. This 6 bedroom 4 bath home is zoned R-2 with a full kitchen and living space

