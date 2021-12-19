Take a look at these homes for sale in Port Huron

(Port Huron, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Port Huron. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1320 19Th St, Port Huron, 48060 4 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Port Huron home! An absolute must see, loads of character nestled in the Roosevelt school area. Major updates include beautiful bright new kitchen, new extra wide driveway with lots of parking, new front and back decks, new siding and roof, newer furnace with central air. Home features a detached two car garage, nice size backyard with storage shed, partially fenced. Convenient location, super clean, lots of unique built-in craftsman features. Hardwood floors. Master suite even has a pass-through room that would make a perfect nursery or office. FHA buyers welcome, Immediate possession available. Please note: audio/video may be in use.

For open house information, contact Marc Reno, Bauer-Reno & Assoc Real Estate at 810-966-1200

4036 Gratiot Avenue, Port Huron, 48060 4 Beds 4 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,930 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Gratiot beach location just N. of Krafft for this spacious classic waterfront home. Beautiful 19x8 foyer with wood floor welcomes you and your guests to enjoy out standing lake front views from fireplaced living rm. and 12x12 sunroom. Wrap around covered porch from sun rm. to front door. Kitchen located between formal dining rm. and separate breakfast rm. Main floor master suite features two huge walk in closets and deluxe bath. Second master suite upstairs plus two more bedrooms and bath up with ample closet and storage space. Main floor den features built in deck and bookcases. 1st floor laundry with side door going out. Gratiot beach sidewalk on lake is one of the special features of this area. Second two car garage facing Gratiot. New roof put on this year. One furnace and hot water heater in crawl and second furnace and hot water heater in basement.

For open house information, contact Helen Ruffing, Realty Executives Home Towne at 810-982-1400

2012 Elmwood, Port Huron, 48060 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,010 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Looking for a turn-key home under $150,000? How about one with a 4 car garage?!? This 2 bed 1 bath home has everything you need. It's been completely redone from the studs out in 2013. Windows, walls, ceilings, flooring, plumbing, electrical, insulation, and water lines have all been redone and replaced. Roof fully redone in 2013. Furnaced replaced in 2013 as well. New A/C unit was installed in 2020 and another 2 car bay garage addition making it a 4 car was built in 2019. A secondary driveway option for the back garage door bays as well. All this seated on a large fenced yard. Don't delay your own showing, because in this low inventory-market, this home will be nearly impossible to replace!

For open house information, contact Brandon Taylor, KW Platinum Port Huron at 810-385-0600

3596 Teeple Ave, Fort Gratiot, 48059 3 Beds 1 Bath | $177,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1972

One look is all it will take !!! Well maintained and nicely updated 3 bedroom ranch style home on a large (100x186) lot on a quiet, paved, tree lined street. Kitchen features freshly painted wood cabinets, new laminate flooring and new stove and frig will stay. Hardwood floors in foyer and hallway. Large Living room with bay window. New furnace, central air and water heater in the last year. Laundry room with new laminate floors, new laundry tub and newer washer and dryer will stay. Spacious bedrooms all have new six panel closet doors, main bedroom features his and her closets. Bathroom with jetted tub and large oak vanity. Newer windows in kitchen, dining room, living room and bathroom. Newer roof. Freshly painted exterior. Large 2.5 car garage with newer opener. Close to city conveniences but still has that country feel. Close to I-94 and I-69. City water and City Sewer.

For open house information, contact Douglas Wirtz, Century 21 Market Tech Realtors at 586-949-8300