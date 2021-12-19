ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Check out these homes on the Wenatchee market now

 2 days ago

(Wenatchee, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wenatchee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

556 Trigger Lane, Wenatchee, 98801

5 Beds 3 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,104 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Hello and welcome, to this beautiful 3104sqft daylight rambler on a quiet private drive in Saddle Rock Ranch! Experience the stunning mountain and city views from the large .2 Acre lot. Stamped concrete entry to vaulted ceilings throughout the spacious kitchen and living space, with freshly finished White Oak floors. The sizeable Master Suite, and two bedrooms all located on the main floor! Downstairs you will find a second living space with bar and great room, along with two more spacious bedrooms. You don't want to miss this Breathtaking home!

1106 6Th St, Wenatchee, 98801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,949 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Recent complete interior remodel; 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom, on large lot located near Wenatchee Valley College. Updates include; new windows, new LVP flooring, new interior paint, butcher block kitchen with deep stainless steel sink and faucet, and updated bathrooms. Master suite bedroom on the main level, with 2nd and 3rd bedrooms on the upper floor. Zoning is High-Density Residential (multi-family), with the potential to build up to 9 units. AHS Home warranty included. A must-see!

1611 S Methow St, Wenatchee, 98801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Newer, generous, 3 bed/2 bath manufactured home with vaulted ceilings on a corner lot. In a desirable and affordable park with a shared community green space. Ideal open floor plan with a large master bedroom separated on one side with an en suite bathroom. Open and large kitchen offers a dining bar plus a dining area. This beautiful home has mountain views, is just down the street from Lincoln Park, and you enjoy a backdrop of Saddlerock as you pull into the driveway. Don't forget to check out the backyard porch and shed that stays with the home! A beautiful place to call your home.

3100 Monterey Dr, Malaga, 98828

3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Home in charming Three Lakes Subdivision, close to Golf Course and Lake. This home boasts an 1562sqft open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Walk in and enjoy the sweeping sunken living design, expanding from kitchen edge to the living room and back door. A delightful fully fenced yard with raised gardening beds. The back yard is separated by 6 foot gated fence and includes good sized lawn equipment shed. Plenty of room for off street parking, not to mention the heated and insulated attached two car garage. Don't forget with this home you have access to the Three Lakes Community pool, clubhouse and lake.

