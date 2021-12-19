Take a look at these homes for sale in Shawnee

(Shawnee, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Shawnee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

27 Kiowa Street, Shawnee, 74801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1970

You dont want to miss seeing this honey of a house. Nice layout, garage conversion added 2nd living area. MOVE IN READY!!! 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, very comfy 2nd living area with corner wood stove, builtin bookcase, carpet, wood laminate flooring, tile and vinyl. Builtin oven and cooktop. Laundry area in the passthru right off the kitchen. Original popcorn ceilings have been removed. STORAGE, STORAGE, STORAGE inside and outside. Small shed for lawn tools and a workshop with electricity and MORE STORAGE there. Fenced corner lot, Huge backyard tree, 2 car parking in front.

10342 Cindy Joy, Shawnee, 74804 4 Beds 2 Baths | $222,375 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The RALEIGH floor plan is one of our best selling floor plans and for good reason. On top of the huge amount of square footage for an extremely affordable price, this house has it all. From tall ceilings with an open concept to tons of character inside and out. This home caters to anyone's needs with 4 bedrooms and a large second spare bathroom, large walk-in closets, spacious pantry, huge kitchen island, lots of cabinet space, lots of counter top space, a nice master bedroom with an on suite bathroom and room to grow. Home is currently under construction with anticipated completion in February.

22818 Fishmarket Road, Tecumseh, 74873 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Looking for country living on 8 acres? WITHOUT AN HOA! Take a look at this Modular home with hardboard exterior on a conventional foundation. Property needs lots of work but is priced accordingly. In 2019, the foundation was repaired and the property had a whole house termite treatment. It has a large living/dining/kitchen. Lots of room for your family! Huge covered deck on the back. Carport! Inground Storm Shelter! Huge 20 x 20 loafing shed/open barn for your yard equipment! Workshop in the back! On septic and well water. All electric! Chain-link fenced with gated entry on both sides to allow a circle drive through. Located just off Hwy 9 in the Pink area. Easy access to Norman to the west. And I-40 to the east off HWY 102. Just minutes from Tecumseh/Shawnee. Property is sold in As/Is Where/Is condition. ATTENTION INVESTORS! If you are looking for a great rental please know I have received MULTIPLE requests to Rent this property!!!!

123 Summit Drive, Shawnee, 74801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This gorgeous, updated home is awaiting its newest owner and that could be you! As soon as you drive up to the home, you will appreciate the new driveway, roof, and exterior paint. Step inside this gorgeous home with luxury vinyl floors throughout & fall in love with all the modern updated features throughout the entire home. The kitchen showcases stunning countertops with a mosaic backsplash, 14" painted cabinetry, a farmhouse sink, 5 burner gas stove, a convection oven, reverse osmosis water system, pantry, and convenient USB outlets. The living room is open and bright, streaming in the best natural lighting with access to the backyard through the sliding doors. The primary bedroom features 2 separate closets with an updated en-suite with double vanity and a spa-like walk-in shower. The front of the home offers 30 Amp RV hookup (upgradable to 50Amp). Backyard has 3 shops that anyone would love for any hobby, all with electric. There is also the added safety of a large storm shelter.

