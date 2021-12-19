Check out these homes for sale in Walla Walla now

(Walla Walla, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Walla Walla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

416 W Broadway, Milton-Freewater, 97862 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,187 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Come take a look at this cute home located on a desirable corner lot. It needs a couple of repairs but is a solid home

For open house information, contact Lewis Key, John L. Scott Milton Freewater at 541-938-9000

1255 Stonewood Ct, Milton-Freewater, 97862 4 Beds 3 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,694 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Here is your chance to own a new home with beautiful fixtures and features. This home has a spacious living and entertaining area with the master on the main. The remaining three bedrooms upstairs along with a full bath. Enjoy the private back yard with a covered patio which has lighted ceiling fans for your comfort.

For open house information, contact Raina Moore, Kelly Right Real Estate of Portland, LLC at 503-719-6056