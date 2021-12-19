On the hunt for a home in Sandusky? These houses are on the market

(Sandusky, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sandusky. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

317 Magnolia Road, Huron, 44839 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Check out this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home set in a quiet neighborhood in Huron. Great opportunity for the first time home buyer or the investor looking to Airbnb or Vrbo. Centrally located to Lake Erie, beaches, Cedar Point, Sports Force and more! This house features cathedral ceiling, full basement, decent bedroom sizes, nice back yard deck and more! Don't miss out! Come check it out! Being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Jillian Ballard, Coldwell Banker Routh Realty at 419-626-9313

1333 Avondale Street, Sandusky, 44870 3 Beds 0 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Nice, clean and ready to move in! This well built and super cozy home features hardwood floors, new paint throughout, newer electrical, newer furnace, newer hot water tank, two car garage and clean, freshly painted full basement. Would make the perfect investment property due to it's proximity to Cedar Point, or the perfect family home due to it's layout and location. Some personalized upgrades could turn this home into something special.

For open house information, contact Paul DeFazio, Coldwell Banker Routh Realty at 419-626-9313

5034 Coventry Ln, Huron, 44839 2 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Condominium | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be Built. Kimberly floor plan is a split ranch with lots of light and an open floor plan. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, covered porch, and 2 ½ car garage. Price includes granite, LVP floors, white cabinets, SS appliances, fireplace, tray ceilings, dramatic arches, and much more. OPEN EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-4 PM.

For open house information, contact Betty Higgins, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211