ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

On the hunt for a home in Sandusky? These houses are on the market

Sandusky Journal
Sandusky Journal
 2 days ago

(Sandusky, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sandusky. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o77zu_0dR5oqn900

317 Magnolia Road, Huron, 44839

4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Check out this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home set in a quiet neighborhood in Huron. Great opportunity for the first time home buyer or the investor looking to Airbnb or Vrbo. Centrally located to Lake Erie, beaches, Cedar Point, Sports Force and more! This house features cathedral ceiling, full basement, decent bedroom sizes, nice back yard deck and more! Don't miss out! Come check it out! Being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Jillian Ballard, Coldwell Banker Routh Realty at 419-626-9313

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-141145885)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3JLp_0dR5oqn900

317 Magnolia Rd, Huron, 44839

4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Check out this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home set in a quiet neighborhood in Huron. Great opportunity for the first time home buyer or the investor looking to Airbnb or Vrbo. Centrally located to Lake Erie, beaches, Cedar Point, Sports Force and more! This house features cathedral ceiling, full basement, decent bedroom sizes, nice back yard deck and more! Don't miss out! Come check it out! Being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Jillian Ballard, Coldwell Banker Routh Realty at 419-626-9313

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4321609)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oT2R_0dR5oqn900

1333 Avondale Street, Sandusky, 44870

3 Beds 0 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Nice, clean and ready to move in! This well built and super cozy home features hardwood floors, new paint throughout, newer electrical, newer furnace, newer hot water tank, two car garage and clean, freshly painted full basement. Would make the perfect investment property due to it's proximity to Cedar Point, or the perfect family home due to it's layout and location. Some personalized upgrades could turn this home into something special.

For open house information, contact Paul DeFazio, Coldwell Banker Routh Realty at 419-626-9313

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-146580939)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fbcam_0dR5oqn900

5034 Coventry Ln, Huron, 44839

2 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Condominium | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be Built. Kimberly floor plan is a split ranch with lots of light and an open floor plan. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, covered porch, and 2 ½ car garage. Price includes granite, LVP floors, white cabinets, SS appliances, fireplace, tray ceilings, dramatic arches, and much more. OPEN EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-4 PM.

For open house information, contact Betty Higgins, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4307901)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandusky, OH
Business
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Huron, OH
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Sandusky Journal

Sandusky Journal

Sandusky, OH
126
Followers
326
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandusky Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy