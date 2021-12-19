Take a look at these homes on the Cullman market now

(Cullman, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cullman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1707 Warnke Rd, Cullman, 35055 1 Bed 1 Bath | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,664 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Are you looking for 10 acres in Cullman that you could build your own home on? There is an existing building on the property that was used as a radio station that could be turned back into a home.

For open house information, contact Kelly Keel, LEGACY REALTY GROUP at 256-841-5657

2053 Austin Drive Ne, Cullman, 35055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,828 | Single Family Residence | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

With modern touches like an open-concept, homeowner-centric layout, The Montgomery is one-level living at its finest. The kitchen showcases a huge island, corner pantry and stainless-steel appliances. The plans open family room is perfect for entertaining guests, and the covered porch is easily accessible. Discover the plan's impressive Master Suite, complete with bright, inviting windows and a huge walk-in closet. Make it your own with The Montgomerys flexible floor plan, featuring an optional bonus room, a covered porch and more! Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

For open house information, contact North Ridge Davidson Homes

1431 Timberline Dr, Cullman, 35055 0 Bed 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,698 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This home offers a second living space in the basement with washer dryer kitchen bathroom bedroom and all you would need for a separate living space. Upstairs on the main living floor you have a large kitchen with lots of storage! The bedrooms are large and living room and den are large and ready for you to make your home!

For open house information, contact Karon Tubbs, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY - CULLMAN at 205-612-1842

2020 Austin Dr, Cullman, 35055 3 Beds 3 Baths | $347,993 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in None

With its charming, full-brick exterior, its no wonder why The Rockfords our best-selling floor plan! A wall of windows floods the family room with natural light, and the kitchen invites you to cook welcoming you with an oversized island, stainless-steel appliances and a large corner pantry. The isolated Master Suite features plenty of room and a massive walk-in closet. Make it your own with The Rockfords flexible floor plan: Add a bonus room or replace the home office with a fourth bedroom. Its your choice. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

For open house information, contact North Ridge Davidson Homes