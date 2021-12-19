House hunt Burlington: See what’s on the market now

(Burlington, VT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Burlington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

33 Lee River Road, Jericho, 05465 3 Beds 1 Bath | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Classic Vermont farmhouse on 1 +/- acres of land offers a number of opportunities: Renovate/expand the existing home and enjoy the setting; pick your choice of location on the property for a new home; and/or take advantage of the opportunity to subdivide additional lots and cash-in on the value provided by 1/4 acre (1/10 acre for PUD) zoning, natural gas, municipal water and conventional septic soils that will support up to three 3 bedroom homes. 3 BD/1 BA home offers 1337 fin sq., an open floor plan on main floor and a beautiful setting w/detached garage/barn/storage building (accessory dwelling unit?). home is functional but ready for a renovation/updates. Established perennial gardens, blueberry bushes and a level fenced in yard. Subject to Boundary line adjustment with neighbor to be completed in december, final acreage may have a minor difference +/-.

For open house information, contact Donald Foote, Blue Spruce Realty, Inc. at 802-635-7766

3 Valley View Drive, Keeseville, 12944 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Make this Ranch home yours today! Turn-key home in well maintained sub-division in Keeseville. Freshly painted exterior with private backyard and small paver patio. Brand new roof and garage roof was replaced in 2018. Eat-in kitchen with recessed lighting, nice cabinets and plenty of storage space. Original hardwood floors throughout most of the home with newer laminate flooring in the kitchen. Updated bathroom with granite vanity and walk-in shower. Central vacuum in basement and 200 amp electric service. Full, dry basement can be used for additional living space or storage. Oversized 2 car garage with insulated workshop and storage area. 2 parcels being sold as one Tax ID#'s 315.4-1-32 (house with 0.60 acre) and 315.-4-1-31 (vacant lot). Assessed Values, land and school tax bills are combined. Tax Bills reflect approximate values without Veterans and Senior Star Exemptions. House is being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Michelle Fowler, RE/MAX North Country at 518-563-1200

57 Bittersweet Lane, Burlington, 05401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $395,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Cute as a button ranch in Burlington’s South end. Pride of ownership shows in this three bedroom, one full bathroom home. Entertain in the large open living room featuring a picture window bringing in nice natural light. You will just love the eat in kitchen with some great original features intact. This home features an attached garage and a large backyard perfect for gardening. One level living at its finest in an amazing location in the heart of the Queen City. Close to Calahan park and a short distance to the Burlington Surf Club and Pine Street restaurants.

For open house information, contact The Nancy Jenkins Team, Nancy Jenkins Real Estate at 802-846-4888

113 Old Sawmill Road, Colchester, 05446 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,666 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Gorgeous, one of a kind Tudor house in highly desirable area of Colchester. Near top rated schools, marina, Bayside Park, bike path, hiking trails and more. Large bedrooms, bathrooms, fireplace, updated kitchen with granite countertops, large finished basement, hot tub room and more make this an ideal home to relax in or entertain. The large yard, almost a full acre, is a dream. Park like setting with trees and landscaping for privacy, a fire pit area with built in benches, and a two story deck. There is also a three car garage plus carport so no need to scrape snow and ice of any vehicle in the winter. This house has it all and then some.

For open house information, contact Robert Foley, Flat Fee Real Estate at 802-318-0833