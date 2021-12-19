Top homes for sale in Wheeling

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Wheeling, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wheeling. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1110 Logan Street, Mcmechen, 26040

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,096 Square Feet | Built in 1900

If you are looking for a cute home with a lot of space and potential to remodel and make your own, this in the one for YOU! This lovely home is located in a very nice/quiet neighborhood and is surrounded by wonderful neighbors. The roof and HVAC unit have both been updated within the past few years and the adjoining lot that comes with the home offers endless possibilities. ***THIS SELLER IS HIGHLY MOTIVATED. PLEASE BRING ALL OFFERS***

1505 Grand Avenue, Wellsburg, 26070

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,937 Square Feet | Built in 1937

LOTS OF CHARACTER in this 2 story, 3 bedroom brick home that features original woodwork, glass door knobs, cozy porch, and lots of natural light in sought after neighborhood. Amenities include original wood floors under carpet, 2nd bathroom in basement, white kitchen cabinets, and new dishwasher sitting on 2 lots. Call today for your private showing.

509 Grant St., Mcmechen, 26040

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,999 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1915

3 bedroom (1 is captured) home in McMechen. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood with a view of the Ohio River from your back yard. With a little work, this could be an excellent investment property or make it your own to live in.

1202 Garfield Street, Mcmechen, 26040

2 Beds 1 Bath | $53,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Sellers are offering $3,000 back for the buyers repairs. This lovely 2 Bed 1 Bath, Single Family home is fitted with all kinds of updates! The kitchen, bedrooms, and bathroom have all been updated! The fenced-in yard gives you plenty of play space, as well as rocking a parking spot in the back of the house. Don't miss your chance on such a spectacular deal! (Owners are currently residing in the residence, looking for a new home).

