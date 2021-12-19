Check out these homes on the Ceres market now

(Ceres, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ceres will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2217 Grouse Crossing Way, Modesto, 95355 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Take a look at this great property ready for new owners. It has everything you need to make it your home. It offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with a loft. Roof replaced last year.

1951 Darrah St, Ceres, 95307 0 Bed 0 Bath | $525,000 | Quadruplex | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Nathan Jines - 510-220-4714 - INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! This 1950s fourplex is great as an investment opportunity. Tenants required to pay gas and electricity bills. Property located near Caswell Elementary School, Ceres Community School, and Evanshire Gardens. Easily accessible to Hwy 99.

304 Maze Blvd, Modesto, 95351 0 Bed 0 Bath | $475,000 | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Salvador Mora - 510-575-4323 - Beautiful 2 Houses in one lot upgraded less than a year ago ready for a big family to take over this move in ready property offering 3 Bedrooms 1 bath in the first unit and 1 bedroom 1 bath in second unit New laminated floors, paint , appliances , Light Fixtures and more don't miss out.

2004 Miller, Modesto, 95354 3 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Beautifully renovated corner lot Modern Farmhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. As you walk into the home you are able to enjoy the view of the new wood like flooring, new countertops, fixtures, cabinets, backsplash, barn door,numerous recessed lighting and light fixtures throughout the home. Spacious indoor laundry with a utility sink and plenty of storage. Generous backyard with covered patio, shed and accessible side gate. Most importantly electrical, plumbing and HVAC system have been updated.

