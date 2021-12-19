Paso Robles-curious? These homes are on the market

(Paso Robles, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Paso Robles. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

307 Veronica Drive, Paso Robles, 93446 4 Beds 2 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Priced to Sell. 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home! With With 1,700 square feet of interior space sitting on a 6,386 sq ft. city lot giving you enough room to park your RV and/or Boat. Conveniently located close to schools, parks, shopping centers and just minutes away from amazing wineries, breweries, and fantastic restaurants.

4345 Camp 8 Road, Paso Robles, 93446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,830 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Sited amongst vineyard and olive groves a beautiful, gated entry welcomes you to this solar country estate. Delightfully located in rural Paso Robles and charming community of Creston. The 2,800+/- square foot home has 4 bedrooms, with two ensuites, located on either side of the home. The kitchen has been updated with chiseled granite counters, travertine backsplash with glass tile accent. A custom-built alder topped island adds storage and counter space while the large pantry offers additional storage space. The large windows throughout the home offer natural light and peaceful views in every direction. The house features an owned solar system with battery backup. Outside you will find a 40’ x 60’ insulated metal shop with 12-foot two roll up doors and concrete floors. The thoughtfully landscaped backyard is fenced for the small animals, separating them from the pasture behind for the big animals. All of this on a gently rolling 10-acre parcel fenced for horses or other animals, there is certainly room to add an arena or room for a hobby vineyard or orchard. If you are looking for a home with a guest house, this property had a manufactured home at one time and there is space to build again, the property was assigned a second address by the county (please check with the county for current regulations). For the wine lover, the property is perfectly positioned between the Creston Wine Trail and the El Pomar Wine District. Schedule your tour today!

1017 Burro Verde, Paso Robles, 93446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,928 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great cul-de-sac location. This lovely home is on one acre, very useable. Close to downtown. Charming entry. Dining room opens to living room with fireplace, glass door opens to back deck. Spacious kitchen with center island and massive counter space, opens up to the Great room with fireplace. Great floor plan with bedroom and bath downstairs that has access to back deck. Wood floors. Bay windows. French doors. Plantation Shutters. Upstairs guest bedrooms are spacious. Master retreat is especially spacious. Beautiful views. Nicely landscaped front and back. Circular driveway provides for much extra parking. The convenience of all City utilities. Call Kim Bankston for appointment to view, Compass 01051016 805-674-2298

157 Mockingbird Lane, Templeton, 93465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $645,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Located in San Luis Obispo Wine Country! *Fresh & clean don't miss this lovely sgl level home in West Templeton! New carpet, interior paint, SS kitchen appliances & new vinyl being installed in baths & laundry first week of Dec. Roof & Fencing replaced in 2021. Lots of storage & high volume open & airy floorplan with so much to offer! Fenced backyard with covered patio off the kitchen area, storage shed, 2 apple trees, drip irrigation and room for a garden. Ramp installed from garage to kitchen, water softener in garage, role up insulated garage door with automatic opener, note workbench & laundry tub sink installed in the garage for ease of clean up when house was built. Lots of storage & high volume open & airy floor plan with so much to offer! Easy access to downtown Templeton, schools, medical facilities & community parks.

