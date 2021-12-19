ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

Check out these homes for sale in Pekin now

Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 2 days ago

(Pekin, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pekin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDkEY_0dR5okk100

312 Edmund Street, East Peoria, 61611

2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,900 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Spacious 2-3 BR bunglaow w/ full basement on ample nicely fenced yard w/ 24x24 2 car air-conditioned garage for great "Man Cave"! Only access to garage from alley w/ extra parking. Newer rear deck/steps. Priced below Ass'd Val. Appliances negotiable at full price or acceptable offer. Many updates including window a/c 2021; furnace and 40g gas wtr htr 2019. Newer Inf DR wainscotting and electric fireplace. Ample 3 season room w/ 2 rear entry doors. Redecorated BR's w/fresh paint; carpet. Short distance to Costco; Levee district. Everything on and working but home; appliances sold as is. Measurements; sq ft approximate. Please see Amenity/info sheet in Ass'd docs for extra information. Small annual Levee fee @ $54.00 +/- Ameren monthly average $120, printout available upon request

For open house information, contact Esther Webber, Century 21 Lincoln National Realty at 309-699-9551

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-PA1228461)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1XdK_0dR5okk100

336 Glen Avenue, Morton, 61550

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,197 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath 1.5 story move in ready Home. Quiet dead end street, walking distance to park and downtown Morton. Freshly painted, new fixtures and new carpet through-out. Large picture window, opens allowing plenty of light and fresh air in. Lots of space and storage. Built in bar in basement. Large yard. Kitchen and informal dinning offer hardwood floors and breakfast bar. Great home just waiting for you final touch's, call today for your private showing. All measurements deemed reliable not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Daisy Bouillon, Sunflower Real Estate Group, LLC at 309-925-5000

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-PA1229658)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIEHl_0dR5okk100

414 Rainbow Drive, Creve Coeur, 61610

4 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,619 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to the one-of-a-kind, elegant home you've been searching for! This home is simply stunning. With gorgeous, large windows, wooded views, and a sprawling open floor plan, this home will truly take your breath away. This home even has two fully applianced kitchens. New roof and gutter within last 5 years. Additional features: 3 TON AIR CONDITIONER, INSTANT WATER HEATER, MASTER BATHROOM, 40FT PLASTIC DECK THAT'S DUAL COLOR AND PICTURE FRAMED. FURNACE IS FROM 2012 COILS HAVE BEEN REPLACED IN LAST 5 YEARS. GARAGE IS FINISHED WITH MR. HEATER GAS, ATTIC IN GARAGE FOR STORAGE, GARAGE HAS A BASEMENT THAT IS 25FTX24FT WITH 10FT CEILING UNFINISHED. With ample space and elegant touches throughout, this home will not last long. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Mari Halliday, Jim Maloof/REALTOR at 309-692-3900

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-PA1230753)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eryDr_0dR5okk100

418 Hamilton Street, Pekin, 61554

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Looking for turn-key? Calling all first-time homebuyers & investors to this well-maintained home in Pekin! Not only does this home offer 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious living room, family room, second kitchen, enclosed front porch, and a one-stall garage with workshop, there are so many new updates to the home as well! Offering updates including HVAC in August 2020 (including AC), garage door new in 2019 (has MyQ Function), water heater in 2015, storm windows throughout in 2021, brand new windows in master bedroom in 2021; New wood laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room, entry way/steps, and bathroom in 2021; New carpet in living room, hallway, bedrooms, and master bedroom in 2021; New paint in 2021 throughout entire main floor, master bedroom upstairs, enclosed porch, new fascia, and exterior window sills painted all in 2021; Backsplash in kitchen redone in 2021; Kitchen light fixture & master bedroom light fixtures are new in 2021; New bathroom sink and tub faucets with updated plumbing in 2021. Seller is also adding a new living room light fixture soon. ALSO, the seller is including a home warranty with the purchase of the home. With the ability to move right in & enjoy everything this home has to offer, you will not want to miss it!

For open house information, contact Garrett VonDerHeide, Berkshire Hathaway Central Illinois Realtors at 309-663-7653

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11277568)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Morganton News Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $114,900

Move in ready 3BD bungalow convenient to Lenoir and Google! Tucked back off of the street with a large yard! Multiple outbuildings, chicken coup and dog kennel, flowering shrubbery and fruit trees! Newer front porch deck and replacement windows. Original hardwood floors! Wood stove in living room provides a secondary heat source. Laundry/mud room conveniently located off of the kitchen. Experience privacy and a country feel right in the city of Lenoir! Hurry and see this adorable home today, before it is gone!
LENOIR, NC
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Pekin, IL
Real Estate
Pekin, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
The Independent

Home insurance premiums slide due to pandemic and comparison sites

Home insurance premiums have slumped dramatically over the past year after being pressed down by the pandemic and the ongoing “pricing battle” on comparison websites, according to new research.Premiums have fallen to an average of £138, representing an 8.2% decline over the past 12 months, experts at Consumer Intelligence have said.The pandemic has, however, resulted in price volatility, which is expected to continue in the coming months.Consumer Intelligence said it found that prolonged periods at home during the start of the year meant people were quick to react to problems at home.“More people have been staying at home for longer...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Save up to 70% on home décor at Overstock's Christmas clearance sale

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Whether you're just looking for a few cute plates and bowls to spruce up your holiday gatherings, or are redecorating an entire room, Overstock is a great way to find all the pieces you're looking for for less. And right now, Overstock's Christmas clearance sale has thousands of items on sale, with some discounted up to 70% off. And as an added bonus, you'll get free shipping on anything you order. This sale is only valid until Monday, Dec. 20, so act fast.
HOME & GARDEN
Bakersfield Channel

Home Depot ‘Tuff Sheds’ Make For Affordable Two-Story Tiny Homes

Home is where the heart is — and the tiny-house craze proves size doesn’t matter when it comes to creating our homes. We’ve seen tiny homes you can buy on Amazon and even ones you can have 3D-printed. Now, we’ve found some out-of-the-box-thinking homeowners who are repurposing storage sheds purchased at Home Depot into their own tiny houses.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Pekin Voice

Pekin Voice

Pekin, IL
113
Followers
332
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy