Check out these homes for sale in Pekin now

312 Edmund Street, East Peoria, 61611 2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,900 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Spacious 2-3 BR bunglaow w/ full basement on ample nicely fenced yard w/ 24x24 2 car air-conditioned garage for great "Man Cave"! Only access to garage from alley w/ extra parking. Newer rear deck/steps. Priced below Ass'd Val. Appliances negotiable at full price or acceptable offer. Many updates including window a/c 2021; furnace and 40g gas wtr htr 2019. Newer Inf DR wainscotting and electric fireplace. Ample 3 season room w/ 2 rear entry doors. Redecorated BR's w/fresh paint; carpet. Short distance to Costco; Levee district. Everything on and working but home; appliances sold as is. Measurements; sq ft approximate. Please see Amenity/info sheet in Ass'd docs for extra information. Small annual Levee fee @ $54.00 +/- Ameren monthly average $120, printout available upon request

336 Glen Avenue, Morton, 61550 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,197 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath 1.5 story move in ready Home. Quiet dead end street, walking distance to park and downtown Morton. Freshly painted, new fixtures and new carpet through-out. Large picture window, opens allowing plenty of light and fresh air in. Lots of space and storage. Built in bar in basement. Large yard. Kitchen and informal dinning offer hardwood floors and breakfast bar. Great home just waiting for you final touch's, call today for your private showing. All measurements deemed reliable not guaranteed.

414 Rainbow Drive, Creve Coeur, 61610 4 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,619 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to the one-of-a-kind, elegant home you've been searching for! This home is simply stunning. With gorgeous, large windows, wooded views, and a sprawling open floor plan, this home will truly take your breath away. This home even has two fully applianced kitchens. New roof and gutter within last 5 years. Additional features: 3 TON AIR CONDITIONER, INSTANT WATER HEATER, MASTER BATHROOM, 40FT PLASTIC DECK THAT'S DUAL COLOR AND PICTURE FRAMED. FURNACE IS FROM 2012 COILS HAVE BEEN REPLACED IN LAST 5 YEARS. GARAGE IS FINISHED WITH MR. HEATER GAS, ATTIC IN GARAGE FOR STORAGE, GARAGE HAS A BASEMENT THAT IS 25FTX24FT WITH 10FT CEILING UNFINISHED. With ample space and elegant touches throughout, this home will not last long. Schedule your showing today!

418 Hamilton Street, Pekin, 61554 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Looking for turn-key? Calling all first-time homebuyers & investors to this well-maintained home in Pekin! Not only does this home offer 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious living room, family room, second kitchen, enclosed front porch, and a one-stall garage with workshop, there are so many new updates to the home as well! Offering updates including HVAC in August 2020 (including AC), garage door new in 2019 (has MyQ Function), water heater in 2015, storm windows throughout in 2021, brand new windows in master bedroom in 2021; New wood laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room, entry way/steps, and bathroom in 2021; New carpet in living room, hallway, bedrooms, and master bedroom in 2021; New paint in 2021 throughout entire main floor, master bedroom upstairs, enclosed porch, new fascia, and exterior window sills painted all in 2021; Backsplash in kitchen redone in 2021; Kitchen light fixture & master bedroom light fixtures are new in 2021; New bathroom sink and tub faucets with updated plumbing in 2021. Seller is also adding a new living room light fixture soon. ALSO, the seller is including a home warranty with the purchase of the home. With the ability to move right in & enjoy everything this home has to offer, you will not want to miss it!

