Take a look at these homes for sale in Auburn

Auburn, CA

Auburn Updates
 2 days ago

(Auburn, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Auburn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2240 Pinehurst Drive, Lincoln, 95648

3 Beds 3 Baths | $877,410 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in None

Find everything you need from a home on a single level with Plan 2360.. This functional floor plan welcomes you in through the front door off the covered porch or through the laundry room from the attached three-car garage. Off the entryway, youll find built-in cabinetry, a coat closet, and half bathroom. Down the hall are two bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet, and a shared full bathroom with two sinks. The living space will meet all of your open-concept dreams, with a combined dining area, gourmet kitchenfeaturing a large island with seating and a pantryand a great room with an impressive fireplace. Enjoy the view of your covered back patio from the living area, then make your way to the private master suite, complete with a walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom.

2147 Pinehurst Drive, Lincoln, 95648

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,104,760 | Single Family Residence | 4,137 Square Feet | Built in None

As the largest layout available in Turkey Creek Estates, Plan 4137 packs endless functional space and sought-after features into a two-story home.. The first floor includes a three-car garage with additional storage space, as well as a separate (but still attached) one-car garage. The covered front porch welcomes you into the entryway, with immediate access to the staircase, one bedroom with a full bathroom, and a dedicated home office through beautiful barn doors. This area can be optioned into a parent suite with a kitchenette, private living area, and private entry from the one-car garage. Opposite this space, youll find a powder room and laundry room, with built-in cabinetry and even more storage. Through the entryway is the open-concept living area, featuring a casual dining room, gourmet kitchen with oversized island, and a great room, all offering views of the covered back patio. Finishing off the first floor is the master suite, with access to the back patio, a two-vanity bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Once upstairs, youre greeted by a bonus room and adjacent alcove, perfect for a small study or reading nook. The remainder of the second level is made up of three bedrooms with their own walk-in closets and two additional full bathrooms.

1360 Stark Bridge Rd., Lincoln, 95648

4 Beds 3 Baths | $722,985 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in None

Open kitchen with oversized island and roomy pantry. Separate dining area adjacent to optional covered patio. Versatile den to use as a study, office or play room. Tranquil owner's suite with large walk-in closet and dual sinks. Convenient second floor laundry. Optional Extra Suite, perfect for visiting family.

1281 Stark Bridge Road, Lincoln, 95648

4 Beds 3 Baths | $688,890 | Single Family Residence | 2,183 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious, open living space for comfortable living. Convenient powder adjacent to living area. Roomy loft for playing, studying or just relaxing. Charming owner's suite with large walk-in closet and luxury bath. Dual sinks in hall bath for extra convenience. Optional covered patio and expanded covered patio.

