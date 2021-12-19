Take a look at these homes for sale in Auburn

(Auburn, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Auburn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2240 Pinehurst Drive, Lincoln, 95648 3 Beds 3 Baths | $877,410 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in None

Find everything you need from a home on a single level with Plan 2360.. This functional floor plan welcomes you in through the front door off the covered porch or through the laundry room from the attached three-car garage. Off the entryway, youll find built-in cabinetry, a coat closet, and half bathroom. Down the hall are two bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet, and a shared full bathroom with two sinks. The living space will meet all of your open-concept dreams, with a combined dining area, gourmet kitchenfeaturing a large island with seating and a pantryand a great room with an impressive fireplace. Enjoy the view of your covered back patio from the living area, then make your way to the private master suite, complete with a walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom.

2147 Pinehurst Drive, Lincoln, 95648 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,104,760 | Single Family Residence | 4,137 Square Feet | Built in None

As the largest layout available in Turkey Creek Estates, Plan 4137 packs endless functional space and sought-after features into a two-story home.. The first floor includes a three-car garage with additional storage space, as well as a separate (but still attached) one-car garage. The covered front porch welcomes you into the entryway, with immediate access to the staircase, one bedroom with a full bathroom, and a dedicated home office through beautiful barn doors. This area can be optioned into a parent suite with a kitchenette, private living area, and private entry from the one-car garage. Opposite this space, youll find a powder room and laundry room, with built-in cabinetry and even more storage. Through the entryway is the open-concept living area, featuring a casual dining room, gourmet kitchen with oversized island, and a great room, all offering views of the covered back patio. Finishing off the first floor is the master suite, with access to the back patio, a two-vanity bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Once upstairs, youre greeted by a bonus room and adjacent alcove, perfect for a small study or reading nook. The remainder of the second level is made up of three bedrooms with their own walk-in closets and two additional full bathrooms.

1360 Stark Bridge Rd., Lincoln, 95648 4 Beds 3 Baths | $722,985 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in None

Open kitchen with oversized island and roomy pantry. Separate dining area adjacent to optional covered patio. Versatile den to use as a study, office or play room. Tranquil owner's suite with large walk-in closet and dual sinks. Convenient second floor laundry. Optional Extra Suite, perfect for visiting family.

1281 Stark Bridge Road, Lincoln, 95648 4 Beds 3 Baths | $688,890 | Single Family Residence | 2,183 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious, open living space for comfortable living. Convenient powder adjacent to living area. Roomy loft for playing, studying or just relaxing. Charming owner's suite with large walk-in closet and luxury bath. Dual sinks in hall bath for extra convenience. Optional covered patio and expanded covered patio.

