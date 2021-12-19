Take a look at these homes on the Bonney Lake market now

(Bonney Lake, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bonney Lake. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

16017 288Th St E, Graham, 98338 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,880 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Enchanting home nestled into 5.5 acres, with private maple tree lined drive, in-ground 18x36 pool, outdoor kitchen w.built-in BBQ & granite-topped bar, playground, in-ground trampoline, & fenced garden! Enter into elegance with a grand staircase, great room with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, floor to ceiling stone surround fireplace, & dining area. Cooks kitchen with SS appliances, gas range, double oven, & an oversized island with seating. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath, two masters w.5-pc baths, & fully loaded movie theater room: 4K projector, 144" screen, surround sound, stadium seating, full bar with d/w. It stays!! Dual heat pumps, 80 gal recirculating hot water tank, & detached 1600 SF shop with 12 roll-up doors for the toys!

For open house information, contact Cambria Johnson, Keller Williams - Tacoma at 253-460-8640

6812 E Portland Ave, Tacoma, 98404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Centrally located 3-bedroom plus bonus room rambler on nearly half an acre with a partial Mt. Rainier view! This highly sought-after property in a prized location hosts a charming single-story home, 2 huge outbuildings with power, multiple fruit trees, and plenty of parking for RVs, cars, boats, and more. A covered front porch with convenient ramp enters into the bright living room with a woodstove and great natural lighting. Beyond find a stylish kitchen with ample eating space and stainless steel appliances included, plus an adjacent utility room with a sink and a massive walk-in pantry. All 3 bedrooms are generously sized, with a private bath off the primary suite, plus the bonus room (or 4th bedroom?) offers endless possibilities. The large covered rear deck with ramp looks out to the sprawling back yard that is both functional and beautiful. Come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Teresa Goelzer, Keller Williams - Federal Way at 253-835-4500

6521 Elaine Ave Se, Auburn, 98092 4 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This ideal location in North Tapps Estates is located in the Dieringer School District, minutes from Lake Tapps and Lakeland Hills Shopping Center. Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features a beautiful kitchen with ample storage and countertop space, quartz counters, cabinets built with interior storage solutions, new LG stainless steal appliances, and a walk-in pantry. Large island in an open concept layout to the great room that is perfect for entertaining. New LVP floors, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning and Wi-Fi enabled ultra quiet garage door opener. Samsung W/D included. Master features two walk in closets and a 5 piece bath. Picturesque landscaping with a deck perfect for the outdoor barbeques. Open House 9/25 11-3 and 9/26 11-2

For open house information, contact Jennifer Ballard, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

6003 45Th Av Ct E, Tacoma, 98443 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1985

One of a kind home in desirable Summit area location.This home boasts 3beds,1.5 baths & shy of 1,400 sqft. Secluded 1/4 acre property has amazing territorial views & a large fully fenced yard with beautiful landscaping. Living room provides large windows to enjoy the view, with vaulted ceilings & a cozy wood fireplace for those cold winter nights. Kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to the dining & main living area. Spacious bonus room, above the garage, is the perfect spot for everyone to enjoy. Large 2 Car Garage, carport, RV Parking and plenty more, giving enough room for all your toys.Enjoy the park like setting on your deck while sipping your morning coffee Close to schools, shopping, & I-5. Hurry this won't last long!

For open house information, contact Dan Whitehouse, Keller Williams - Federal Way at 253-835-4500