On the hunt for a home in Marion? These houses are on the market

(Marion, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1005 E Marshall Street, Marion, 46952 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Like new inside, freshly painted, new floor coverings, new range and refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer in the large eat in kitchen, huge covered rear patio, covered front porch, updated bathroom. Ready to move in to!! Oversized one car garage (18 x 22) Seller has a one year contract with American Pest for quarterly inspections, can be transferred .

For open house information, contact Sally Jenks, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

222 S Linwood Drive, Marion, 46952 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Beautifully well maintained home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New furnace, central air and water heater. New washer, dryer, and refrigerator with all appliances remaining. This home has all the extras included wired Generator that provides emergency power, simply safe security system (not hooked up but will remain), 6 foot privacy fenced yard with nice yard barn with electric, raised garden, water purifier and Basketball goal. Conveniently located just 2 blocks from the Cardinal Greenway. Dishwasher works but needs hooked up, as well as the smoke detectors, they have been all disconnected but will remain.

For open house information, contact Cindy Korporal, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

11868 W 1100 S 90, Marion, 46952 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This AMAZING three bedroom, two and a half bath tri level is just what you were looking for! Everything was redone 5 years ago. New wiring, HVAC, plumbing, spray foam insulation, roof, drywall, floors cabinets....the list goes on! No expenses spared here. Granite countertops in the kitchen, marble countertops in the bathrooms. The outdoor space is endless! Sit on the covered front porch or entertain out on the covered back deck. The garage is HUGE! Everything is done at this house. Just move in and enjoy the peace and quiet.

For open house information, contact Joshua Zigler, Tarter Realty Auction and Appraisal Company at 765-595-8155

5522 S Scott Road, Marion, 46953 4 Beds 2 Baths | $128,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1963

3 bedroom (potential for 4) with 1-1/2 bath rooms. Back yard has a privacy fence and there are 2 sheds for storage.

For open house information, contact Cathy Hunnicutt, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300