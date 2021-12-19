ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Seguin

Seguin News Flash
Seguin News Flash
 2 days ago

(Seguin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seguin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylVCJ_0dR5ogD700

100 Erskine Ferry Road, Seguin, 78155

5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,627 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful Lake front home located steps from Lake Placid, across from popular attraction Son's Island. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths with open concept and very spacious living room/kitchen/dining area. There is a sunroom, office, game room, and den with fireplace, and custom woodwork with updated flooring and paint throughout.

For open house information, contact Jamie Sellers, Kustom Real Estate at 210-865-6864

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-450414)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16g3mr_0dR5ogD700

1929 Creekview, Seguin, 78155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PERRY HOMES NEW CONSTUCTION! Entry welcomes with 12-foot ceiling. Home office with French doors off extended entry. Open kitchen offers corner walk-in pantry and generous island with built-in seating space. Dining area flows into open family room with wall of windows. Spacious primary suite includes bedroom with wall of windows. Dual vanities, garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and two walk-in closets in primary bath. Abundant closet space and natural light throughout. Extended covered backyard patio. Mud room off three-car garage.

For open house information, contact Robert Moore, Perry Development Mgt. at 800-247-3779

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-457572)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d87dq_0dR5ogD700

3700 Donald Drive, Seguin, 78155

3 Beds 3 Baths | $382,935 | Single Family Residence | 2,124 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come check out the Abilene floor plan in Hannah Heights! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a study. This home features a gourmet kitchen with an electric cooktop and built-in oven, 8' doors throughout, and a 3-panel stacking door going out to the extended covered patio. Come see all this home has to offer in Navarro ISD!

For open house information, contact Sarah McDaniel, Magnolia Realty at 254-218-5940

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-454282)

See more property details

2032 Creekview, Seguin, 78155

5 Beds 5 Baths | $524,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,722 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PERRY HOMES NEW CONSTRUCTION! Home office with French doors set at two-story entry. Open kitchen offers deep walk-in pantry and generous island with built-in seating space. Dining area opens to two-story family room with wall of windows. Primary suite with 10-foot ceiling. Dual vanities, garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and large walk-in closet in primary bath. A second bedroom is downstairs. A game room and secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Covered backyard patio. Mud room off two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Robert Moore, Perry Development Mgt. at 800-247-3779

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-456910)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Seguin, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Seguin, TX
Business
Seguin, TX
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Kitchen#Walk In Closet#Open House#Kustom Real Estate#Perry#French#Perry Development Mgt#Magnolia Realty
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Seguin News Flash

Seguin News Flash

Seguin, TX
164
Followers
326
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seguin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy