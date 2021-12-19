Take a look at these homes on the market in Seguin

(Seguin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seguin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

100 Erskine Ferry Road, Seguin, 78155 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,627 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful Lake front home located steps from Lake Placid, across from popular attraction Son's Island. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths with open concept and very spacious living room/kitchen/dining area. There is a sunroom, office, game room, and den with fireplace, and custom woodwork with updated flooring and paint throughout.

1929 Creekview, Seguin, 78155 3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PERRY HOMES NEW CONSTUCTION! Entry welcomes with 12-foot ceiling. Home office with French doors off extended entry. Open kitchen offers corner walk-in pantry and generous island with built-in seating space. Dining area flows into open family room with wall of windows. Spacious primary suite includes bedroom with wall of windows. Dual vanities, garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and two walk-in closets in primary bath. Abundant closet space and natural light throughout. Extended covered backyard patio. Mud room off three-car garage.

3700 Donald Drive, Seguin, 78155 3 Beds 3 Baths | $382,935 | Single Family Residence | 2,124 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come check out the Abilene floor plan in Hannah Heights! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a study. This home features a gourmet kitchen with an electric cooktop and built-in oven, 8' doors throughout, and a 3-panel stacking door going out to the extended covered patio. Come see all this home has to offer in Navarro ISD!

2032 Creekview, Seguin, 78155 5 Beds 5 Baths | $524,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,722 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PERRY HOMES NEW CONSTRUCTION! Home office with French doors set at two-story entry. Open kitchen offers deep walk-in pantry and generous island with built-in seating space. Dining area opens to two-story family room with wall of windows. Primary suite with 10-foot ceiling. Dual vanities, garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and large walk-in closet in primary bath. A second bedroom is downstairs. A game room and secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Covered backyard patio. Mud room off two-car garage.

