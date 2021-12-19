Take a look at these homes on the market in Clovis

(Clovis, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clovis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2708 E 14Th, Clovis, 88101 3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 2019

If you are in the market for a newer home at a great price, look no further! This 3 bedroom home features SOLAR PANELS and a WATER SOFTENER and is located a short distance from Parkview Elementary. You will love the gorgeous KITCHEN and the PANTRY is an added touch! The xeriscape landscaping is great for easy maintenance! This home is truly a MUST-SEE! Call us TODAY!

For open house information, contact Priscilla Swantner, Keller Williams - Santa Fe at 505-983-5151

413 Springfield, Clovis, 88101 4 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,698 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for a 4 bedroom home with acreage, look no further! Located on 5 acres, this home pulls out all the stops! The circle driveway is perfect for entertaining! Formal dining room with open concept living and natural light, make this home perfect! All guest rooms are a great size and the owners suite is extremely spacious and offers an ensuite with TWO closets, two vanities, separate shower, and a TUB! Enjoy country living while walking outside to your covered patio from the owners suite or the living room. There is plenty of space for all your outdoor activities. The acreage has an irrigation system, a fenced yard, and a pergola. There is also space for farm animals and the shop is perfection! The shop is fully insulated, features its own water heater, hvac, sink, and washer and dryer! This home is a must see, call us today to see in person!

