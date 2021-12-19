Top homes for sale in Danville

(Danville, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Danville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9 Delaware Avenue, Danville, 61832 2 Beds 1 Bath | $32,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1926

2 bedroom home with lots of possibilities. Charming brick exterior with large front porch. The charm continues inside with arched doorways throughout the main living areas, including the separate living room and dining room. Hardwood floors run through the bedrooms and in the main floor laundry/mudroom. The long driveway leads you to the 1 car detached garage. This house is built on a full unfinished basement for tons of storage space.

1509 East English Street, Danville, 61832 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,900 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1951

A RENOVATOR'S DELIGHT OR A GREAT BUILDING SITE. THE GARAGE APPEARS TO BE SOUND, 3 CAR. THE BACK YARD IS SECLUDED. INSIDE HAS NATURAL ORIGINAL WOODWORK IN MOST ROOMS. THERE'S A BIG PICURE WINDOW IN THE LIVING ROOM. ENTER WITH CAUTION.

616 Bryan Avenue, Danville, 61832 4 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,011 Square Feet | Built in None

It's a pleasure to come home to this house! Harwood floors, arched doorway, fireplace and original wood trim accent the living room. A separate dining room is perfect for entertaining. A screened porch is easily accessed from the kitchen. Upstairs is a spacious fourth bedroom, hidden from the hustle and bustle of the house.

606 South Buchanan Street, Danville, 61832 5 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Large family home with plenty of character and original details! From the welcoming entry way, you'll notice the historical charm, including the original staircase. The large living room is full of natural light from 3 tall windows. The living room also has the home's original fireplace and pocket doors. The great sized formal dining room also features a built-in china cabinet. You'll find additional eating space in the kitchen, which also features an island for extra counter space and bar seating, pantry space, and a second stairway to the upstairs. The main level also includes a large bedroom with pocket doors and a beautiful full bathroom. Upstairs, you'll find 4 additional bedrooms and the second full bathroom. A laundry area is conveniently located in the walk-in closet of one of the second level bedrooms. This home also has an attic and a full basement for additional storage. You'll enjoy the large fully fenced yard with storage shed. Additional highlights: roof and gutters are 5 years old, and water heater is only 4 years old. Schedule your showing today!

