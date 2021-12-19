House hunt Sherman: See what’s on the market now

(Sherman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sherman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3126 Stafford Drive, Denison, 75020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Calling all investors wanting to develop in rapidly growing Denison! 11.990 acres with approximately 400 feet of exposed HIGHWAY FRONTAGE! Property currently has two homes that are being rented. Both homes are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. So many opportunities await you, for example, potential future growth by developing commercially! Contact listing agent for additional information.

60 Chapel Creek Drive, Van Alstyne, 75495 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,254 Square Feet | Built in 2021

INCOMPLETE NEW CONSTRUCTION! SHOWSTOPPER ALDER HOMES FARM HOUSE ON OVER AN ACRE LOT! Wrap Around Front Porch, Timeless Painted Brick & Board & Batten Ext & 30-yr Architectural Shingle Roof w Metal Roof Accents. Luxurious Amenities includes 42in Iron Entry Door, Wall of Glass Accordion Doors in Family Room, Premium Scratch-Resistant Engineered Hardwoods & Premium Carpet in Secondary Bedrooms, 48in Commercial Style Gas Cooktop, Dbl Ovens, Quartz or Granite Countertops, Gas Fireplace, Solid Core Doors Through-Out, Full Yard Sod & Irrigation, Insulated Garage Doors & Epoxy Garage Floors. Post Tension Slab w Piers Energy efficiency includes 16-seer HVAC system & Low-E windows. Gigabit Fiber Internet!

144 Woodland Hills Drive, Sherman, 75092 4 Beds 4 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,820 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Custom Built Country French Home in the Highly sought after Gated Community of Woodland Hills. An Amazing home with 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths with 1 half bath all on 6.43 Acres. Enjoy entertaining your friends and family or rest easy in this secluded neighborhood with a Country Feel. Enjoying Your back porch with breathtaking views of a secluded area which is overlooking your pool and mother nature at her finest. You will be able to enjoy access to the stocked lake, dock and enjoy picnics in the common area. Close to hospitals, schools, shopping with easy access to the metroplex. What a wonderful place to call Home!

15013 Fm 121, Van Alstyne, 75495 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,000,000 | Farm | 3,584 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Don't miss out on this highly sought-after west Van Alstyne property. Located right in the heart of several new residential developments. Currently a working cattle ranch with an ag exemption in place. Perfect for your buy and hold investors, or developers looking for their next project. Approximately 187 ft. of frontage on FM 121. Less than an hours drive from Love Field and DFW International airport.

