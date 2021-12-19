On the hunt for a home in Hilo? These houses are on the market

(Hilo, HI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hilo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

77 Pakalana St, Hilo, 96720 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Priced to Sell!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home requires some TLC to make it shine once again and is being sold in "As Is" Condition. For your convenience, this home is located off of Terrace Drive in the Lower Kaumana Area and is just a hop, skip, and a jump to downtown Hilo. This Home offers, solid surface countertops in the Kitchen, Bamboo Laminate Flooring, and not 1 but, Two 2 car carports. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!!!

For open house information, contact Keith Iwamoto, Century 21 Homefinders of Hawaii at 808-935-7119

151 S Wilder Rd, Hilo, 96720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Here's Just a Home that you all have been waiting for, this home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a covered lanai area, and a 2 car garage, Perfect for that growing or large family. The home does require a little TLC, but is very livable in its current condition and is being sold in its "As Is" Condition. If you are that handi person looking for something to do, you may have just found it. Come see, today.

For open house information, contact Keith Iwamoto, Century 21 Homefinders of Hawaii at 808-935-7119

2523 Nohona St, Hilo, 96720 3 Beds 3 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This home is special! With a larger floor plan of just under 2000 square feet and a layout that offers privacy and extra space from room to room this home has a great feel to it. Features include:

*New roof

*Attached 2 car garage

*2 separate living room areas one near the front of the house adjacent to the dining area and one off the kitchen

*Lots of windows for airflow and natural light

*Level lot with ample yard space on both sides of the house.

*Avocado, Mango and Tangerine trees

*Fenced yard makes it pet and children friendly

*Close to town but away from a lot of the hustle and bustle

For open house information, contact Guy LaGuire, Keller Williams Realty Maui at 808-270-1046

477 Ainaola Drive, Hilo, 96720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $578,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Your farmhouse modern dreams have come true from this fully remodeled Hilo home with Beautiful Mauna Kea and Ocean views. Located conveniently from everything you need right in Hilo town. This designer home has 3 larger bedrooms and 2 full baths. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, marble tile and gorgeous butcher block countertops. Enjoy your morning coffee right from your private deck off your master bedroom. There is a large yard fully landscaped with fruit producing trees and plenty of room for the kids to run and play. The large carport has plenty of storage and even room for a boat possibly. This home is one of a kind and won't last long, so don't wait to come and see.

For open house information, contact Sasha R Mason, Corcoran Pacific Properties at 808-589-2040