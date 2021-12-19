Take a look at these homes on the market in Parkersburg

(Parkersburg, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Parkersburg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

45 Northlake Drive, Vincent, 45784 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1972

You will love living in this beautiful and secluded neighborhood. This home offers great curb appeal and sits on a .68 acre lot. Highlights of this home include a spacious living room, hdwd floors on the main level, fireside family room, first floor laundry, oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, new garage door as well as a brand new (never been used) 2nd floor full bathroom. In the family room there are 2 sets of sliders that lead to the welcoming 22x12 screened porch. There you will enjoy watching all the beautiful wildlife that life has to offer. Seller to provide Home Warranty

For open house information, contact Kim Farrah, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

5 Edgewood Park Dr, Parkersburg, 26101 3 Beds 3 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,573 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Updated 3 Bed 2 and 1/2 Bath Brick ranch in a nice quiet neighborhood. 1477 sq/ft Full Basement (962 finished) Main floor 1573 - Total Finished sq/ft 2535. Private fenced in back yard.

For open house information, contact Steven M Shaver, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

2610 10Th Avenue, Vienna, 26105 3 Beds 3 Baths | $328,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautiful Move In Ready, Two story 3BR, 3 full bath home with many upgrades has plenty to offer. Spacious Great room has vaulted ceilings and a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace - Cozy 4 Season Sunroom with gas fireplace - Beautiful kitchen featuring Stainless appliances with granite counter tops - Nice dining area off the kitchen - Plenty of natural lighting throughout the home - Large Second floor Master has dressing area, Make up area, Soaking tub with a walk in shower and nice walk in closet. Just off the large Mud/Utility room is the oversized attached Two car garage. This property also comes with additional Two stall garage with Attached heated "Man Cave" and Covered patio leading to the very nice above ground pool. Make an appointment to see this unique property today.

For open house information, contact Steven M Shaver, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

251 Rector Rd, Parkersburg, 26105 3 Beds 1 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1950

House needs some TLC. Many possibilities! Three bedroom, one bath home. 90x262.38 lot. Great location! To be sold as-is. No warranties.

For open house information, contact Pam Dils, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653