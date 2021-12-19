ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

On the hunt for a home in Granbury? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Granbury, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Granbury. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

112 Heritage Place, Glen Rose, 76043

4 Beds 3 Baths | $444,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,303 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This home is a must see in the sought after Heritage Estates neighborhood! The large, open entry way with vaulted ceilings leads you into this open concept 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Breakfast areas, kitchen and living areas complete with gorgeous crown molding. This home boasts an over sized study with large French doors and split bedrooms, making it the perfect home for entertaining. Unwind in the private master bedroom and bathroom with an oversized garden tub that separates large dual vanities. Sit on the covered back porch & take in the fresh air with views of mature trees. The oversized garage has a golf cart door & plenty of extra storage. Walking distance to beautiful Heritage Park. Wont last long!

232 Blue Bird Court, Granbury, 76049

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Well maintained property located on 3 lots at the end of a cul de sac on the north side of town, just minutes from the Historical Downtown Granbury Square! This property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide mobile home with a screened in front porch, large living area with a WBFP, formal dining area with built in cabinet, eat in spacious kitchen with lots of storage, master suite with walk in closet, garden tub, dual vanities & a separate shower, split bedroom arrangement, owner recently added 2 new decks off the back of the house, wheel ramp access to front of house, 15x10 metal building in fenced backyard, 2 car car port, 8x12 metal bldg with lean to & circle drive way! This property offers so much!

411 Stembridge Road, Granbury, 76049

5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Your perfect retreat from the bustle of city life while only 3 miles from historic Granbury town square, beach & boat launch & 30 minutes from F.W. This fully renovated home, completely new inside, including electric, plumbing, foam insulation, new appliances, detailed cabinetry, etc. on 1.88 acres with option to purchase add’l 1.88 acres, finding privacy and tranquility in no short supply. You’ll love the open concept living room, 4 bedrooms, a study, & 3 baths. Mature trees, wildlife, and a fishing pond is an inviting and peaceful oasis. You can take in views and make fun memories from expansive, covered front and back porches. Owner is willing to finance the additional acreage.

1101 Cliff Swallow Drive, Granbury, 76048

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Incredible updated home in coveted Waters Edge. This stunning water front home is beautifully decorated with luxury touches. Sauna and Wine Grotto are just additional features. The spacious outdoor kitchen and pool make the backyard perfect for entertaining. The large dock boasts enough room for two boats and entertainment space. This home is beautiful and so close to all Granbury has to offer.

