House hunt Tupelo: See what’s on the market now

(Tupelo, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tupelo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1863 Forest Park, Tupelo, 38801 5 Beds 6 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,056 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Southern Charm! Beautiful custom home on 2 acres built by Glen Hester in prestigious North Tupelo. Formal dining, beautiful hardwood floors, living room overlooking a large and private backyard, five large bedrooms all on one level and 5.5 baths. Secluded large backyard with beautiful outdoor living area and pool. Large bonus/flex space upstairs. An abundance of storage. Don't miss out on this one! Great home in a great neighborhood! All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Jenifer Decker, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

4100 Old Town Cr., Tupelo, 38804 4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,295 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This stunning custom built home filled with charm and character sits on 2.2 acres. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Beautiful wood and brick floors, large two story great room with eat in kitchen. Beautiful view of backyard. Screened in porch with fireplace. Inviting porches. Additional 800 sq ft guest house. A must see!!! All info subject to verification. Agents see private remarks

For open house information, contact Michelle McAuley, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

220 Rd 1409, Mooreville, 38857 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Enjoy the peace and quiet in this 7 year old, 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home on over 19 acres. The property features an oversized double garage with room for mower/ATV, 2 sheds - large shed has electricity, RV/Boat covered parking, security cameras, central vacuum. Deer and turkey roam the woods and rolling hills.

For open house information, contact Caroline Upthegrove, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232

110 Lawndale Dr., Tupelo, 38801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great investment property! 2 bedroom/1 bath with a spacious yard! Conveniently located! Renter occupied. All information deemed reliable but subject to verification!

For open house information, contact Brenda Estes Blair Finley, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232