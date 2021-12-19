Take a look at these homes on the market in Lenoir

(Lenoir, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lenoir. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

126 Greenway Court, Blowing Rock, 28605 2 Beds 3 Baths | $820,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,882 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located in downtown Blowing Rock, this home has tons of character with hand-crafted woodwork throughout. The main floor features a former art gallery space, office, kitchen, living room, bedroom, and 1 1/2 baths. Upstairs has a gorgeous living room with cathedral ceilings and open beams, kitchen, bedroom, full bath and two bonus rooms. Additionally, plumbing has been stubbed in for another bath. Lovely back courtyard with access to both levels.

3889 Colt Court, Lenoir, 28645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Come see this 3BR/2BA home located in quite cul-de-sac. Walk right into the open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout home with the exception of the bathrooms. Nice large kitchen with lots of storage space. Large level backyard with storage shed. Schedule your appointment today!

105 Joyceton Church Road, Lenoir, 28645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,759 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Conveniently located with easy access to everything! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, ranch style home with full, somewhat finished basement is loaded with unlimited possibilities for the new owner! Freshly painted with updated flooring and bathroom, this home features a warm and inviting living room and open kitchen/dining area. Down the hall, which can be closed off from the main living areas, you'll find three, decent sized bedrooms, large walk-in hall coat closet and additional linen/storage closet along with the common bathroom and walk-out basement access. The finished portion of the basement, complete with 1/2 bath, was once used as a beauty shop and has private, sliding glass door entrance. The large back deck offers a private space that's ideal for chilling and grilling while the front patio offers a great spot to share in meaningful conversations while watching the world go by. For more information, please contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354

185 Toni Avenue, Blowing Rock, 28605 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Adorable mountain cottage conveniently located between Boone and Blowing Rock. Large master bedroom with large dressing area, master bath with jetted tub and shower, fireplace, skylights, and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen adjoins living area with stone fireplace. Downstairs features a bedroom, full bathroom, and family room (now being used as additional sleeping area). Large deck areas surround the home for your outdoor pleasure. Convenient to ASU, Boone, Blowing Rock, restaurants, shopping, and attractions. A must see.

