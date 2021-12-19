Take a look at these homes on the Hammond market now

(Hammond, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hammond will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

44129 Covington Ridge, Hammond, 70403 4 Beds 2 Baths | $258,125 | Single Family Residence | 2,079 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home in Covington Ridge!The Kingston is a beautiful and spacious one-story home! It features a modern open floor plan design. The home has a large family room with windows that overlook the covered porch. The kitchen has an island, pantry, and is open to the dining space. The large bedroom suite has a walk-in closet. It also has three other bedrooms, another full bath, a utility room, and a two-car garage. Modern finishes include 3 cm granite, stainless gas appliances and hard surface flooring. Smart home features are also included for added convenience and security. Book your appointment for a tour today!

15402 Carlou Drive, Ponchatoula, 70454 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Custom home located in Carlou Estates on lg lot within 2 miles of downtown Ponchatoula. Large screened patio. Bonus room for added space! Hard surface floors w/ carpet only in one bedroom. Wood-burning fireplace & open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast area, tons of cabinets, range/oven & extra oven. Refirgerator included. Primary bath features dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Detached metal storage building w/ added 2-car covered parking. Roof and HVAC less than 4 yrs old.

30176 La Hwy 22, Springfield, 70462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,500 | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a newly remodeled spacious home. You must see the updates made in this home. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Located near many amenities in the town of Springfield. Close to access of the Tickfaw River!

38440 Traino Landing Road, Ponchatoula, 70454 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Raised home ready to move in. Extra large wrap around screen porches. Large open area great for entertaining or relaxing. French doors open to screen porches from Dining room & Den. Large Kitchen with island and additional sink. Built in microwave, dishwasher, range/oven and pantry. Ceiling fans throughout. Rear porch. Ground floor is fully cemented and great for your cars and extra storage for a boat. Extra workshop is 10 x 16, raised off ground with electric.

