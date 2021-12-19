Check out these homes for sale in El Centro now

(El Centro, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in El Centro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1154 S 8Th St, El Centro, 92243 2 Beds 3 Baths | $182,500 | Condominium | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Parkside Villas Condo. The front door faces the association pool. 2 master bedrooms and 2 master bathrooms with the 1/2 bath down stairs.

For open house information, contact Sandi Hoskins, Real Estate One of IV at 760-353-5444

310 W Birch St, Calexico, 92231 2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 606 Square Feet | Built in 1971

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - The mixed-use property offers a great opportunity for a First Time Home Buyer or Investor! This property qualifies for commercial financing, which would allow an investor to have your own business on such a busy street, with access through the alley without danger with a backyard, allows you to enlarge the house or have 2 profitable offices, or continue operating as a rental as the property is currently occupied by the tenant. The property is in good condition, newly painted interior, and with new A / C., The seller has the construction plans to build 2 offices with pleasure he shares with you, buyer or investor.

For open house information, contact Aime Peralta, ERA The Real Estate Store at 760-352-0923

1975 0 Combs Way, El Centro, 92243 4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1992

4 bedroom, single story home available for investment. Tenant has lease for 1 year

For open house information, contact Anna Prince, Real Estate Team Experts, Inc. at 760-554-1799

1496 0 Magnolia Cir, El Centro, 92243 4 Beds 4 Baths | $835,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,185 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Here is a newly built beautiful luxury custom home. This is truly a one of a kind. This wonderful home is located in the exclusive Magnolia Gate Community. Sitting on a huge corner lot, this beautiful property offers lots of space, inside and out. As you drive up to the home, you'll notice the circular cobblestone driveway leading you to the home and the massive 1,008 sq. ft. detached garage. Upon entering the home, you'll discover the enormous great room. This space is beautifully enhanced with it's light colored wood floors, impressive high ceilings, fireplace, and large sliders leading out the back yard. At the far end of the great room is the beautiful open kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with side by side refrigerator and freezer units, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful stone countertops. Off to the side, the pantry offers ample space for storage. Around the corner from the kitchen, you'll find the laundry room and a half bathroom. Moving on to the other side of the home, you'll find all four bedrooms, as you walk down the marble floored hallway. At the end of the long hallway, you'll find the huge master bedroom. This luxury suit comes complete with it's very own fireplace. In the master bathroom, you'll find the built in Infrared Sauna. I recommend you google the many health benefits attributed to this device. The shower is also very accessible. The master walk-in closet, has it's very own window. Even your shoe collection will receive it's vitamin D. Going out to the backyard, you'll step into the patio terrace which continues the high ceiling theme started in the great room, and comes complete with ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. If garage space is of interest to you, you'll have lots of it, here. This 1.008 square foot garage offers tremendous space. In addition to that, it has a half bathroom and shower on the outside. This property is truly a one of a kind gem. Schedule your private showing today. You'll be glad you did.

For open house information, contact James Garcia, Capital Real Estate at 760-562-7280