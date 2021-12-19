Take a look at these homes for sale in Eureka

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Eureka, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1431 Chickadee Court, Mckinleyville, 95519

3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Open House Sunday 12/12/2021 12PM-2PM. Looking for spacious home located on a quiet cul de sac. This 1645 sq. ft. home features a sun filled front living room and a cozy open floor plan living area with vaulted ceilings and a woodstove. The yard features mature landscaping and a covered back patio. The 3 car garage is a bonus for extra vehicles and toys. This home is ready for your personal touches and upgrades.

2354 Alfred Circle, Eureka, 95503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $529,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Lovely modern home on quiet Cul de sac in a desirable subdivision on Humboldt Hill. Home has a great split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side of the house and guest rooms on the other. 9 foot ceilings throughout and lots of light. Open concept with great room that features a gas fireplace. Master bedroom has has a tiled shower and soaking tub with heated tile floors. South facing backyard with lots of sun, cover porch and patio.

4192 E Street, Eureka, 95503

4 Beds 3 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Located in Eureka near the golf course, this 4 bedroom house, plus an office, a formal living room, family room, dining room, with .43 of an acre of space, with several sheds, a hot tub and RV hookups is all included in this one property! There are plenty of apple trees and garden area for the garden lover, south facing backyard for plenty of sunny afternoon enjoyment. Schedule your showing today with your favorite Realtor.

1978 Ward Street, Manila, 95521

2 Beds 1 Bath | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Cute cottage with its own trail to the bay and close to the ocean and beach. This adorable 2 bedroom, one bath cottage was completely refurbished recently with new interior and exterior paint, new laminate wood plank flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and counters, new bathroom, new light fixtures, and more. Here, you will enjoy a gated and partially fenced 1.45 acre lot that is mostly flat and usable with trails that lead to the bay for the bird and water enthusiasts and nature lovers, in general.

