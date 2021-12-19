ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Del Rio

 2 days ago

(Del Rio, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Del Rio. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

100 Serafini, Del Rio, 78840

4 Beds 3 Baths | $245,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,371 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This lovely home in South Del Rio is located on the corner of a quiet streets. 4th bedroom with 1/2 bath can be used as den or large office for working from home. You will enjoy the expanded hall area. Has a great feel to it. Side entry garages-1 car and 2 car. Perfect for small business/workshop. Separate private room good for hobbies, office or classroom. Open front porch and enclosed back porch make wonderful sunroom for plants. Close to oldest winery in Texas, Whitehead Museum and Paul Poag Theatre. This area has large trees with the feel of an oasis. Don't overlook this one. 2 ton CHA for den, 2 ton CHA for new bedroom/bath and 5 ton CHA for entire house.

For open house information, contact JANITA HINDS, JANITA HINDS REAL ESTATE at 830-775-0010

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRBORTX-201957)

318 June, Del Rio, 78840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction! Open floor plan, Great starter home. For more information on completion date call listing office 830-215-1515

For open house information, contact Antonieta Sanchez, REALTY EXECUTIVES DEL RIO at 830-215-1515

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRBORTX-201905)

205 Santa Maria, Del Rio, 78840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,833 Square Feet | Built in 1962

If you been searching for a home that offers value and privacy see this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath situated in a friendly neighborhood with spacious lawn and beautiful big trees. This home offers so many special features, a water fountain adorns the front entrance, spacious covered patio to sit and relax and listen to the chirping of the birds. Detached guest quarters perfect for those wanting extra space and big shaded pecan and fig trees. The property is over an acre in size. A home to live in comfort priced at $240,000! Call Blanca Villarreal @ 1-830-488-7440 to schedule your private tour.

For open house information, contact Blanca Villarreal, Texas Heritage Real Estate at 830-775-0700

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRBORTX-202228)

1804 Ave C, Del Rio, 78840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Check out this charming home located right in the center of town!! Perfect first time home, or investment opportunity. Large bonus room that could be additional bedroom or game room. Large beautiful fenced yard with workshop equipped with power in backyard. Interior furniture, and small portable shed in backyard do not convey with sale of home. Call Mary Riggs at 830-734-7206 for an appointment today!!!

For open house information, contact Mary Riggs, REMAX Del Rio at 830-775-3704

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRBORTX-201894)

