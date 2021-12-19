ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 2 days ago

(Orangeburg, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Orangeburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ue9HM_0dR5oTgY00

111 Verdall Lane, Orangeburg, 29115

3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1975

3-bedroom 2 bath manufactured home with detached 2 car garage on large corner lot. Oversized eat in kitchen with island and large pantry. Formal dining area and large great room. Additional office/media room off laundry room. Plenty of room for family and friends. Needs a little TLC but could be a great first-time home or rental property.

For open house information, contact Pam Clamp, American Dream Realty at 803-687-8022

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-531542)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eFIj_0dR5oTgY00

134 Silver Way, Orangeburg, 29115

4 Beds 3 Baths | $255,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another one of Conquest Homes fines, "The Magnolia B Plan". Upgrade to include fireplace. Property is under construction. Lot # 25

For open house information, contact Karen Lee, Middleton & Associates at 803-534-8152

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-43782)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyfT5_0dR5oTgY00

1357 Macon, Orangeburg, 29118

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Don't Wait! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Beauty is move in ready. Hardwood floors and boxed ceilings in the Great Room which features a cozy fireplace. Stainless appliances in the kitchen and an open floor plan make this cream puff irresistible. Desirable Turkey Hill neighborhood is conveniently located. Schedule a visit today!

For open house information, contact Linda Fischer, ERA Wilder Realty/Midtown at 803-765-0211

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-41207)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIbL1_0dR5oTgY00

596 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, 29115

5 Beds 3 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,680 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Country Estate offering a Magnificent 1920's Colonial Home on over 83 acres. Wraparound Front Porch leads to Grand Foyer, Formal Living And Dining Rooms, Spacious Eat in Kitchen offers Bar, Fireplace and Casual Dining. Enjoy the Charm and Character with Modern amenities. Well maintained with Newer roof, HVAC, and Windows. Spalsh into the inground pool or access the Edisto River from 163 ft. of River frontage. The Guest House built in 1996 offer an additional 2 bedrooms/2 Baths, and Open Floor Plan. The property has Multiple Storage Buildings and Pole Barns to store all of your toys and equipment, (2) 7+ acre tillable fields, and 56 wooded acres. No Restrictions or HOA to limit your Dreams for this Amazing Once in a Lifetime Opportunity! Call today to schedule your Private Tour.

For open house information, contact Linda Fischer, Keller Williams Palmetto at 803-722-1900

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-522176)

See more property details



