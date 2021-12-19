Top homes for sale in Muskogee

(Muskogee, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Muskogee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

516 S 6Th Street, Porter, 74454 4 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Enjoy country living in the charming rural community of Porter. This home is located on a prime corner lot which includes 6 city lots with mature trees & spacious room to garden or create an outdoor gathering place. Close to school and local stores, easily accessible to turnpike. Porter offers a 15 minute drive to Coweta or Muskogee. This home provides 2 baths, 2 spacious living areas, & the garage conversion listed as a 4th bedroom could be 3rd living space. New paint interior & flooring, some updates.

For open house information, contact Barbara Ottman, Platinum Realty, LLC. at 888-220-0988

2820 W Broadway Street, Muskogee, 74401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nice little 2 bed, 1 bath home on corner lot and would make a great rental.

For open house information, contact Juliane McMurray, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-259-0000

554 N 12Th Street, Muskogee, 74401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Come see this restored home in historic Founders Place of Muskogee. This 3 bed 2.5 bath features masterfully restored hardwoods and other original elements but has all new windows, plumbing and electrical wiring. The main level has a grand entry, large living and dining space, mud room, half bath, custom kitchen with 6 burner range! Primary bedroom has a private bath, guest rooms are bright and airy, hall bath is HUGE. All rooms upstairs. Ring in the new year at this home!

For open house information, contact Emma Wagoner, Solid Rock, REALTORS at 918-258-7625

4630 Palm Avenue, Muskogee, 74401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $122,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1960

MOTIVATED SELLER! Country life close to town & room for gardening, pets, kids to play and entertain!! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car attached garage on 1.03 acres and includes a 30' x50' shop. Well maintained home in a great location, move-in ready, with potential for updates. Won't last long!

For open house information, contact Melda Tollette, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252