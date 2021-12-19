ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Top homes for sale in Muskogee

Muskogee Updates
Muskogee Updates
 2 days ago

(Muskogee, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Muskogee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xgm0c_0dR5oSnp00

516 S 6Th Street, Porter, 74454

4 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Enjoy country living in the charming rural community of Porter. This home is located on a prime corner lot which includes 6 city lots with mature trees & spacious room to garden or create an outdoor gathering place. Close to school and local stores, easily accessible to turnpike. Porter offers a 15 minute drive to Coweta or Muskogee. This home provides 2 baths, 2 spacious living areas, & the garage conversion listed as a 4th bedroom could be 3rd living space. New paint interior & flooring, some updates.

For open house information, contact Barbara Ottman, Platinum Realty, LLC. at 888-220-0988

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2139559)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8Y4U_0dR5oSnp00

2820 W Broadway Street, Muskogee, 74401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nice little 2 bed, 1 bath home on corner lot and would make a great rental.

For open house information, contact Juliane McMurray, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-259-0000

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2126700)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZrVN_0dR5oSnp00

554 N 12Th Street, Muskogee, 74401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Come see this restored home in historic Founders Place of Muskogee. This 3 bed 2.5 bath features masterfully restored hardwoods and other original elements but has all new windows, plumbing and electrical wiring. The main level has a grand entry, large living and dining space, mud room, half bath, custom kitchen with 6 burner range! Primary bedroom has a private bath, guest rooms are bright and airy, hall bath is HUGE. All rooms upstairs. Ring in the new year at this home!

For open house information, contact Emma Wagoner, Solid Rock, REALTORS at 918-258-7625

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2133464)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OymRt_0dR5oSnp00

4630 Palm Avenue, Muskogee, 74401

3 Beds 1 Bath | $122,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1960

MOTIVATED SELLER! Country life close to town & room for gardening, pets, kids to play and entertain!! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car attached garage on 1.03 acres and includes a 30' x50' shop. Well maintained home in a great location, move-in ready, with potential for updates. Won't last long!

For open house information, contact Melda Tollette, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2129345)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coweta, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Muskogee, OK
Muskogee, OK
Real Estate
Muskogee, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Muskogee Updates

Muskogee Updates

Muskogee, OK
154
Followers
295
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy