Elizabethtown, KY

House hunt Elizabethtown: See what’s on the market now

Elizabethtown Digest
 2 days ago

(Elizabethtown, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elizabethtown than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mqpkr_0dR5oRv600

1035 Greenway Drive, Elizabethtown, 42701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1976

PENDING, SELLER IS ACCEPTING BACKUPS Thinking of downsizing? First Time Buyer? Finally tired of paying rent? This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready. New roof, new siding, new windows, new water heater, new kitchen (with quiet close cabinets), new flooring, newer HVAC. A backyard with plenty of room to play or entertain. Seriously, this one is just waiting for you to close and get the keys! Schedule a personal tour!

For open house information, contact Mark & Bridgett Miller Team, NETWORK REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 270-352-5478

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7vm7_0dR5oRv600

427 Wagon Wheel Trail, Radcliff, 40160

3 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Farm | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1985

YOU FOUND IT! A move in ready home with all new appliances, bathroom vanities and flooring AND all rooms have recently been painted. Located at the South end of Radcliff. You're only minutes away from employment in Elizabethtown, Radcliff or Fort Knox. Access is just down the road to Joe Prather Hwy to get to I-65 for shopping and entertainment in Louisville. The basement features a complete ensuite with a very large bathroom area and huge walk in closet potential.

For open house information, contact Vickie Grimes, EXIT REALTY HEARTLAND at 270-900-4416

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8QqL_0dR5oRv600

470 Bluegrass Road, Elizabethtown, 42701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Motivated Sellers priced this one to Sell at $199,900. Have it All on one Level! All brick Ranch, conveniently located with Great access to Ring Road, Joe Prather Highway, Fort Knox and I-65. Stainless Appliances, and Covered Back Porch. Corner lot with fenced in back yard. Call to set up a Showing Today!

For open house information, contact Carol Caswell, THE REALTY FACTOR LLC at 270-300-8289

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwwV0_0dR5oRv600

308 Chestnut Street, Elizabethtown, 42701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,093 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Location, Location, Location! Classic Cape Cod style home in desirable Foxborough Subdivision on a tree lined lot backing up to undeveloped land. Spacious home with a partially finished walk out basement with full size windows. First floor family room with propane gas log fireplace. Basement is half finished with a large recreation area and a den/office. Master bath has a separate tile shower and jetted tub. Covered rear deck overlooks private rear yard. Home is a bit dated cosmetically, and ready for a good update....priced accordingly! Owner has purchased another home, moved, and says sell!

For open house information, contact Kenny Gillenwater, RAINBOW REALTY at 270-769-1992

Elizabethtown, KY
ABOUT

With Elizabethtown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

